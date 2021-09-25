




































































 




   

   









Lifestyle
                        
Here's how a memorial service company handles COVID-19 deaths
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 2:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Here's how a memorial service company handles COVID-19 deaths
Nacional Chapels & Crematory 
Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A memorial service company explained how they handle COVID-19 deaths now that the country has almost 39,000 COVID-19 fatalities. 



In an interview with Philstar.com, Nacional Chapels & Crematory managing director Annette Estacion said that they are following a strict protocol set by the Department of Health.



“There is a strict protocol for COVID deaths outlined by the DOH and we ensure 100% compliance. This includes non-contact with exposed family members, wearing of PPE [personal protective equipment] for all our staff during the retrieval of the deceased and cremation, and that the deceased goes straight to cremation, with the opening of body bags and viewing of remains strictly prohibited,” she said.  



“We are also equipped with contactless settlement options for our clients to minimize face-to-face contact with close contacts. For non-COVID deaths, we follow our existing processes supplemented by minimum public health standards, hygiene protocols and contactless payment options. Funeral wakes are also limited to immediate family members,” she added. 



Lilith De Leon, managing director of The Chapels at Heritage Park said that the funeral business is also suffering from the pandemic. 



“Like most businesses, the funeral business was affected at the start of the pandemic, with movement of people and mass gatherings limited due to the quarantine restrictions. However, as the final frontliners in this pandemic, we continue to provide comfort to those who lost their loved ones, whether due to COVID or other causes,” she said.  



“Over the past 18 months, with wakes being allowed for immediate family for non-COVID deaths and our commitment to provide care and comfort to our clients, we are able to continue to serve Filipino families by providing a venue for their final goodbyes and share in their celebration of life during the last few days with their dearly departed. COVID deaths has also increased our intake of cremation services in the last 18 months,” she added. 



The funeral service said that they also provide their employees with protection from the dreaded virus. 



“We provide all PPEs to our employees and crew who come into contact with the deceased. These include our drivers, embalmers and crew who retrieve the deceased from the hospital or residence. On top of the regular vaccination against tetanus and hepatitis, we have also achieved 100% vaccination against COVID for all our employees. We conduct testing and contact tracing for employees who are close contacts of positive cases,” said Lia Enriquez, president and CEO od Rosehills Memorial Management Philippines Inc.



Nacional, one of the pioneering names in the Philippines’ memorial services industry, has opened the doors to its new state-of-the-art building on its old location along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City. 



Along with the change in name from Nacional Memorial Homes to Nacional Chapels and Crematory, the multi-million peso center sets new industry standards and redefines memorial services with a contemporary aesthetic usually seen only in hotels and condominiums and rarely, if ever, in memorial homes.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

