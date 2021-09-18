




































































 




   







   















Lifestyle
                        
Former Binibining Pilipinas candidate shares tips on balancing business, love life
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 18, 2021 | 3:53pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gila Salvador with boyfriend Inigo Arellano 
Gila Salvador via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Binibining Pilipinas candidate Gila Salvador and boyfriend Filipino-American PBA player Inigo Arellano proved that lovers can be business partners. 



In an interview with Philstar.com, Gila gave tips on how to be successful in business without compromising the relationship. 



“The one advice I can give is to be different characters for every circumstance. Inigo and I not only see each other as in a relationship but also a friend to rely on and share to, a business partner to work with and more,” Gila said. 



“That’s why we are able to shift our perspective and stand as a relationship partner and business partner. We make sure that when we work together, we’re on ‘professional mode’ we take things logically and do not mix emotion into our work flow. That if someone wouldn’t meet a deadline for a certain workload we wouldn’t get upset, instead we would collaborate and see how to make the work happen. And personally I think its such a nice feeling to have someone who can be anyone for you, a significant other, a friend, and a business partner,” she added. 










Gila and Inigo are both CEOs and founders of their respective businesses who have shown that despite having their own set goals, that it is also possible to grow together as a couple.



Gila is a vlogger who owns a construction firm and a café, while Inigo is a professional basketball player who thought of putting up a business in the Philippines.



Gila’s café, Mad Café, boasts fun, wacky and fantasy-inspired designs for each of its branches’ interiors. The illustrations of popular thematic movies such as Alice In Wonderland, Peter Pan, Harry Potter and even the videogame classic, Super Mario, are brought to life at Mad Café.



On the other hand, Inigo grew up in the States and thought to bring America’s darling snack to the Philippines, along with other foreign flavors he sees the Filipino masses might love.



Primus Management House, Inigo’s founded franchising company, specializes in making all different sorts of unique food. Among those crafted brands are Bad Dog!, a Buy 1 Take 1 hotdog stall that serves up affordable gourmet hotdogs with overloaded toppings; and Chilog, a tapsilog stall that uses kimchi rice instead of traditional garlic rice.



The couple is waiting for their baby boy. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

