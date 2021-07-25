




































































 




   







   















Make the most out of your indoor stay with these 5 rainy day home activities

                     

                        

                           
Make the most out of your indoor stay with these 5 rainy day home activities

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 25, 2021 - 9:14am                           

                        


                        

                        
CEBU, Philippines — There is so much to love about the rainy season! From finishing that old painting to inventing new comfort food, rainy days are the perfect time to make the most out of your indoor stay. Make the gloomy days better and start planning your rainy season activities with Wilcon Depot. Here is a list of exciting indoor activities you can enjoy doing with your loved ones during the wet season:



1. Clean and organize your space



The cold weather is a great inspiration to start cleaning your space sweat-free. Have more fun decluttering your space from the kitchen to the bathroom by neatly organizing your home items in containers including plastic bins, pop containers, metal baskets, and glass jars. These will allow you to store and categorize them easily, maximize your space, and also avoid any contamination with your food. As for making your space spick-and-span, use highly efficient home cleaning tools to help you get the job done more accurately and with lesser time.






Home Basics organizers



Starts at P159.00



BUY HERE






OXO Good Grips 5-piece pop containers



P3,685.00



BUY HERE



 






Cleaning tools



Starts at P60.00



BUY HERE



2. Cook your comfort food



One fun activity during cold stormy days is cooking your favorite comfort food. A warm soup or even a decadent dessert can always save you from getting bored while stuck at home with chilly weather. Don’t forget to use a non-stick cookware for better visual outcomes and also saving you the trouble of harsh dishwashing. You can also prep your baking needs more efficiently with baking tools from Oxo Good grips for more accurate measurement.






Heim Non-stick frying pan



Starts at P619.00



BUY HERE






Heim Non-stick cooking pot



Starts at P1,299.00



BUY HERE






Oxo Goodgrips baking tools



Starts at P439.00



BUY HERE



3. Indulge in new indoor hobbies



From cooking and watching movies to learning new skills and hobbies, the rainy season can be an exciting time to get to know and love new hobbies at home. If you’re someone who loves doing DIY projects like painting and decorating, opt for high quality and stylish materials. If you’re into reading books, choose stylish and energy-saving LED lights and ergonomic chairs for a more comfortable and pleasing reading time.






Truper paint tools



Starts at P24.00



BUY HERE






Heim Monaco wingback chair



P18,199.00






Alphalux pendant lamp



P1,199.00



BUY HERE



4. Stay warm and cozy in bed



What better way to spend a rainy day than to rest in a warm and cozy bed. A much-needed rest is what everyone yearns for especially during cold, gloomy days. Create even better comfort and style in your bedroom space by adding pillows and bed sheets in different shades and patterns. It will help bring out more depth and make a sense of aesthetic balance in your space. You can also improve your bed’s satisfying comfort with foldable bed trays to enjoy meals in bed.






Heim Ruby king size bed sheet



P2,565.00



BUY HERE






Heim sleeping pillow



P759.00



BUY HERE






Heim foldable bed tray



P899.00



BUY HERE



4. Take a satisfying shower



Aside from staying in bed, another way to relax during the rainy days is by having a warm shower. A hot bath always provides exemplary relaxation that anyone can benefit from both physically and mentally. Elevate your shower experience with a more consistent supply of hot water. Use water heaters that come with storage as well as an adjustable temperature giving you a customized bath experience.






Grohe Euphoria Shower System



P54,048.00



BUY HERE






Ariston water heaters



Starts at P5800.00



BUY HERE



 



Make the rainy season worth your while with these exciting activities you can do at home with Wilcon Depot. Enjoy an amazing online shopping experience with the newest Wilcon Online Store and complete all your home needs in just a few clicks here: shop.wilcon.com.ph.



Or visit any of their 67 stores nationwide and explore the limitless product selections that Wilcon offers ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.



Adhering to health and safety protocols to fight against COVID-19, Wilcon continuously implements necessary precautionary measures inside all of its stores to ensure their employees and valued customers’ safety, health, and well-being are a priority.



You can also shop through your personal shopper with the Browse, Call, and Collect/Deliver service. For the list of participating stores with their pick-up and delivery contact details, click this link: www.wilcon.com.ph/content/328-bcc-branches.



Another shopping alternative is the Wilcon Virtual Tour. An online shopping option wherein customers can contact the nearest Wilcon store via Facebook Messenger App. Customers can contact the nearest stores, and the Wilcon team will take you on a virtual tour where you can explore the available products inside their physical stores.



Wilcon also provides contactless payment options to its customers like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, InstaPay, PesoNet, WeChat, and Alipay for customers’ convenience.



For more information about Wilcon, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

