'Anger will just make the heart weaker': Dani Barretto on forgiveness
Content creator Dani Barretto
Dani Barretto via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
'Anger will just make the heart weaker': Dani Barretto on forgiveness

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2021 - 12:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Dani Barretto believed that “anger will just make the heart weaker” that’s why she chooses to forgive. 



In the Facebook Live series "Strong Skin Story," Dani said her grandmother taught her to always forgive. 



"My grandmother whom I call 'Momsy' was the one who taught me to be this way and this strength of character. She's a selfless woman who strives to see the good in others even if they had offended her in the past," Dani said. 



"With the kindest of hearts she told me that 'anger will just make the heart weaker' and that to forgive is to be strong," she added. 










In the same live video, Dani opened up that she battled eczema in the past. 



"That was when I first came across Physiogel and my must-haves are the Daily Moisture Therapy Dermo-Cleanser and Calming Relief AI Cream. Just like me when it comes to my feelings, they've made my skin less sensitive too and with regular use, really help to keep it strong and protected from irritants," she said. 



When asked for advice for other women, Dani said there’s strength in choosing to be soft.  



"Only then can you truly embrace your strength in softness," she said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

