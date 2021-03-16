LIST: 5 women who inspire and empower other women online and in the real world

1. Antoinette Taus (@antoinettetaus)

Filipino-American actress, humanitarian and Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, Antointette Taus, is a long-time fixture in the local entertainment industry.

Recognized as one of the most influential role models of the youth of her generation, Antoinette's main mission is to empower the youth to take the lead in the transition toward a future that is centered on the betterment of people and the planet—without leaving anyone behind.

She founded the non-profit organization “CORA” (Communities Organized for Resource Allocation) and the purpose-driven business “The Sustainable Planet,” which are dedicated to creating sustainable programs and solutions to help solve global issues focused on hunger, poverty, inequality, mental health, plastic pollution, and climate change.

For Antoinette, in order to be supportive of other women, you must first be kind.

"Uplifting each other, being kind to each other, not judging each other. Just imagine, you don't even have to look for support if naturally we just always tried to either to be kind or uplift everything around us that women and the girls are doing," Antoinette said.

2. Pau Kimberly (@paukimberly)

Self-love advocate, Pau Kimberly, uses TikTok as a platform to make others feel better about themselves. In a lot of her videos, she encourages her followers, the women in particular, to rise up after each fall.

In Pau's content, one powerful message that we all need to hear shines through: "You are enough."

She elaborated, "We as a society are not yet used to women standing up for themselves, women that are strong and independent, women that are empowered, women that are not believing in timelines, women that are very career-driven. I use my platform to raise awareness that we shouldn't care about others' opinions. We as women are enough, and are worthy, in our own rights.”

3. Veronica Limcaoco (@beloynica)

Veronica "Ron" Limacaoco is an active member of Girls Got Game PH (@girlsgotgameph), a non-profit organization that works to empower young women through sports. The group organizes roving sports camps in underprivileged areas throughout the Philippines.

Here, girls can learn how to play different sports, which helps them build self-confidence. As a result, Girls Got Game PH actually helps to build our country's future, one self-reliant woman at a time.

Veronica believes that women must work together to empower one another. She said, "There's no one perfect way to do things, like we are all after the same goal—women empowerment. We are just doing it differently, I might be doing it through sports but in the end we only have the same goal, and it's impossible for one person, one organization to do it all. So, the best thing to do is work together."

4. Nove-Ann Tan (@ihomeschoolph)

Homeschooling advocate Nove-Ann Tan is a hands-on homeschooling mom who also provides support for other homeschoolers. She has also authored two books, "I Homeschool: How to Homeschool Without Losing Your Mind" and "Happy Wife, Happy Life," and hosts a weekly podcast where she shares valuable insights and information about homeschooling.

"It's making a message that 'Hey, you are not alone, I am here.' Magtulungan tayo. Never be ashamed of your your weakness, of what you're going through, because you will never know, you'll be a blessing. May isang taong lang na mag-swipe sa TikTok mo, kahit na isang tao lang ang matulungan sa message mo, it would be very valuable,” she said.

For her, it is important to make other women feel that they are not alone in whatever they may be going through.

5. Maica Teves

Maica Teves is the Executive Director of Samahan ng mga Pilipina para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran (SPARK!) Philippines. SPARK! is an NGO composed of women who are committed to help empower and elevate more women to become active partners in national development.

She feels that there is so much that can be done each day to show support and encouragement towards other women.

"I've seen time and time again the tangible results of women supporting other women, and I always say that it always starts with even simple daily interaction. There are many ways that women can empower each other: By being a role model, by offering support, celebrating each other's wins,” Maica said.

To know more about their advocacies, visit wearecora.org, girlsgotgame.ph and sparkphilippines.org.

