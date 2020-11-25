Six PS5 games to watch out for

MANILA, Philippines – After seven years, the much-awaited successor of the PS4 was finally launched.

Released last November 12 in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, North America, Singapore and South Korea, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) was released after being announced last year.

In the Philippines, Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore Private Limited (SIES) had announced that the PS5 will be launched on December 11, 2020 with a retail price of Php27,990.

With a little over two weeks before the console is available, here are some games that many are fans eagerly awaiting:

NBA 2K21

Loyal 2K gamers were given a preview of the many new features of NBA 2K21 next-gen leading up to its release, the same day as PS5 was made available.

With similar gameplay from its predecessor, NBA 2K21 boasts the debut of WNBA in new MyPlayer mode, “The W”, allowing players to customize their own female player. Such a mode is only available in the game’s PS5 version.

NBA 2K21 in PS5 also boasts a wider range of the game’s hub world. From “The Park” to “The Neighborhood” comes “The City”.

With more than a handful of upgrades from its latest edition in current gen consoles, 2K fans will surely enjoy the franchise’s first next-gen game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

From Sony Interactive Entertainment themselves, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a single-player, action-adventure game that allows you to take on the role as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man while Peter Parker is away.

After the success of Marvel’s Spider-man back in 2018, many fans of the Marvel Universe are looking forward to this game. Many are also in awe of its breathtaking graphics that could rival any blockbuster film.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales and its Ultimate Edition will be available on launch day with the price of Php2,490 and Php3,490, respectively.

Demon’s Souls

Highly rated and garnering rave reviews, Demon’s Souls is a remake of the popular 2009 PS3 game. In this action role-playing game, players embark on an adventure in the world of Boletaria, defeating bosses and collecting souls.

An exclusive game for PS5, Demon’s Souls boasts challenging gameplay that will leave persistent players with the utmost feeling of accomplishment.

Demon’s Souls will be available on launch day with the price of Php3,490.

Hogwarts Legacy

First rumored back in 2018, Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action role-playing game set in the 1800s in the Harry Potter universe as popularized by novels by embattled author JK Rowling.

Players will be taking on the role of a Hogwarts student and will be able to explore the Wizarding World, having a choice to pursue a path of fighting for good or evil.

Players will be able to choose their House, attend classes, learn how to brew potions and cast spells, which will surely immerse them in a world of magic and nostalgia.

The game will be released in 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077

A first-person shooter game, Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to walk the dystopian setting called "Night City" as a mercenary called V.

Players are allowed to customize V’s physical appearance and character's class (hacking, machinery or combat).

To be released in December 10, the game developed by CD Projekt Red — the Polish studio known for the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — boasts of a huge virtual world to explore with futuristic weapons at your disposal. It features Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who provides his voice and likeness to the game’s protagonist Johnny Silverhand.