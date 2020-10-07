Celebrate dance on camera with 'Fifth Wall Fest'

MANILA, Philippines – Fifth Wall Fest is the Philippines’ first international film festival dedicated to dance, happening from October 7-11, 2020. The first edition of the festival will take place on their digital platform, fifthwallfest.com.

The connection between dance and camera has become more relevant than ever. Fifth Wall Fest urges the confrontation of the global pandemic, albeit within the comforts of our own homes, through a free and accessible five-day event. Spearheading the field of cinedance on a local scale, Fifth Wall Fest aims to serve as the local hub for dance on camera by bringing further value to the art of dance filmmaking while creating a space for the visibility, education, and discussion of films that choreograph in and around the camera.

The “fifth wall” is the imaginary barrier that guests pass once they exit a venue after a cultural experience, to return to their everyday lives. With this namesake in mind, Fifth Wall Fest revolves around the idea of “breaking the fifth wall” in the hopes of reaching out to audiences, patrons of the arts, and friends. The first of its kind in the Philippines, the platform opens up an exciting opportunity to bridge the gap between both local and international creative communities — ranging from the field of contemporary art, cinema, dance, music, fashion, and design, as well as academic institutions and art programs, to name a few.

Fifth Wall Fest has engaged in collaborations with artists for their Movement in Focus series, namely photographers Colin Dancel, Renzo Navarro, Aya Cabauatan, fashion designer Sassa Jimenez, graphic and type designer Jo Malinis, and music producers CRWN and Aries.

In addition, they have recently wrapped up a series of talks and workshops entitled Warm Up Classes led by Mano Gonzales, Sylvina Lopez, Clarissa Mijares and Missy Maramara.

In welcoming old and new audiences alike, Fifth Wall Fest is formulating a curated program that allows for the interaction and exchange between artists and enthusiasts. The program will consist of free films and sidebar programs, such as talks, workshops, and a live virtual dance party. Films to be exhibited at the festival aim to show movement in focus on the screen and in a myriad of ways — such as documentaries on dancers struggling in their local cities, shorts shot from quarantine at home, and experimental offerings imbuing dance as poetic parallel among many others.

Dancing (with) Nature: Elementos, a film for the soul

The program will also include Elementos, an in-house dance film created by Fifth Wall Fest, directed by Fifth Wall Fest Founder Madge Reyes. Following its special excerpt release at Art in the Park 2020, Elementos makes its way back on our radars with an exclusive full-length piece premiering at the festival at large. Realized today in the form of dance film, the piece represents the different elements, with the spirit of environmental awareness kept to heart. The film was proudly created in collaboration with Steps Dance Studio and Tarzeer Pictures. Steps Founder and Director, Sofia Zobel-Elizalde, and choreographer, Jun Saagundo, share their thoughts below:

“Life doesn’t flow backwards, it always goes with the flow. Like a waterfall, which is the most perfect traveler, because when it travels, it becomes the path itself.” – Jun Saagundo, Elementos Choreographer

“It was always a dream of mine and Jun's to film it on location at Calatagan, Batangas. Fifth Wall Fest was the perfect time to make this dream come true!” – Sofia Zobel-Elizalde, Steps Dance Studio Founder and Director

Dance on Camera

Dance on camera is an artform barely touched in our country, but is appreciated now, more than ever. Dance films do not only deem relevant and keep both industries afloat in this "current normal", but at the same time, it is a new way of experiencing art altogether. “Art is the only way to run away without leaving home.” — Twyla Tharp

Until then, you may stay tuned through our social media channels, as well as their website, fifthwallfest.com.

Become a Fifth Wall Friend

As Fifth Wall Fest continues to build and sustain this platform for dance film communities, they work toward mounting programs and experiences that require financial assistance. If you feel moved to support as a Fifth Wall Friend, donations can be made via https://www.fifthwallfest.com/donate.

About Fifth Wall Fest

Fifth Wall Fest is the Philippines’ first international film festival dedicated to dance, launching online from October 7 to 11, 2020. Driven toward advocating the valuable art of dance filmmaking, it creates a space for the visibility, education and discussion of films that choreograph in and around the camera. Fifth Wall Fest will be a platform for developing and strengthening the dance film genre, bridging the gap between local and international dance communities. It envisions the future for dance on camera, through the lens of the present and the potential it holds.