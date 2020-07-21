Atty. Katrina Legarda explains annulment in online course

MANILA, Philippines — Marital ties are broken in the Philippines through Article 36 of the Family Code. But is this the only course of action to address a marriage gone wrong?

For the very first time, Atty. Katrina Legarda teaches about annulment online, with parts of the lecture viewable here.

Together with ACCESS MCLE, she designed and created an interactive online course that will challenge lawyers with new ideas on the subject.

Legarda, undoubtedly an expert in Family Law, is a professor at the Colleges of Law of the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University, University of Sto. Tomas, and Lyceum of the Philippines University.

She persuaded the Philippine Supreme Court to recognize the “Battered Woman Syndrome” as a defense in People vs. Marivic Genosa. Three months after this landmark case was decided, the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children, or VAWCI Law, was passed.

Legarda is also the Director of the National Network of the Child Protection Network Foundation, a multi-disciplinary network for the treatment of abused children.

The foundation has grown from a one child protection unit at the Philippine General Hospital to currently 106 child protection facilities in hospitals spread across the Philippines.