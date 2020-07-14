COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Whatever your reason may be, all you need is foodpanda to get the job done.
Released
foodpanda expands services to meet consumers’ needs for safe, reliable deliveries in the new normal
(Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Over three months under varying levels of community quarantine and the extended threat of COVID-19 have had Filipinos adjusting to a new way of life and bracing themselves for the so-called “new normal.”

One of the most obvious adjustments is relying heavily on delivery services, which very briefly ceased but resumed almost immediately after a couple of days of clamor from consumers.

As the country went from ECQ to GCQ, more and more Filipinos have become comfortable and reliant on these delivery services in getting essentials. Daily needs in particular, such as produce, meats, pantry items, and toiletries, have become increasingly in demand in many households, with almost everyone being home 24/7.

On-demand food delivery service foodpanda notes a growing dependency on delivery apps — not just for food, but other products such as groceries, medicine, clothing, and even non-essentials such as exercise and baking equipment.

This is why the company has now expanded its delivery services to fulfill non-food requirements, such as ones mentioned above, and now delivers to more cities, such as Zamboanga, Palo, Tarlac, Sta. Rosa, Kabankalan and Tagum.

Missing your favorite restaurant food? foodpanda features a mix of local and chain restaurants that can be delivered to your doorstep without leaving the safety of your home.

The increase in demand for delivery services is of course, directly attributed to quarantine protocols and curfews, but on a deeper level comes from the need to feel comfortable, safe, and productive amid the pandemic.

As customers continue to observe safety measures in the new normal, such as staying home, foodpanda even encourages sending care packages to friends and family to foster community and boost morale. These are among the many concerns of the great majority who are staying at home and working-from-home which include the following: 

“I don’t feel safe outside yet.” With the threat of the pandemic still very much present, many Filipinos are apprehensive about going out to eat or buy groceries despite the fact that malls have begun to reopen. It’s a personal choice, and if you do choose to #stayathome, foodpanda is committed to being a reliable partner when it comes to delivering consumers’ food and grocery needs safely, and on time. The surge in delivery demands proves that people now consider foodpanda an essential part of their daily lives. This is why as we ease into the new normal, foodpanda maintains strict delivery protocols to ensure the safety of riders, customers, and packages, to better serve their users. The company likewise continues to give back to the community by providing food donations and partnering with LGUs in Manila, Quezon City, and Pasig in inviting displaced jobless tricycle drivers to apply to become riders. 

“I don’t have time to cook!” For a number of homemakers and parents, working from home has been challenging especially when it comes to juggling video meetings, deadlines, chores, and quality family time. foodpanda’s services give these consumers more time to focus on the things that really matter. 

“I miss my favorite restaurant.” Many of us started missing our favorite restaurants a mere month into ECQ. Knowing that more and more restaurants are now open for delivery is great comfort in these challenging times. foodpanda has over 100,000 partner restaurants in more than 325 cities around the world. In the Philippines, the company continues to expand to serve more cities.

Low on supplies? Download foodpanda now for swift delivery of groceries and more!

“The unprecedented times have caused disruption in our lives, but we at foodpanda believe that there’s a solution for us to live worry-free. As we have broadened our scope beyond food delivery services, our partnership with select retailers will also make those pantry essentials, medicines, pet supplies, and anything necessary delivered securely at home,” said foodpanda managing director Daniel Marogy. 

As we continue to battle COVID-19 and protect ourselves and our families, ordering food and groceries online continues to be part of our so-called “new normal” — and delivery services remain an essential part of the daily lives of consumers. More than delivering food and supplies, foodpanda is committed to delivering comfort, convenience, and peace of mind to Filipinos.

FOODPANDA NEW NORMAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
When making new memories in the new normal becomes more special with Grab
By Euden Valdez | 20 hours ago
Yet apart from all these important actions needed to stay safe from COVID-19, Filipinos have also been creatively spending...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Sponsored
One Ginebra Nation online concert toasts courage of frontliners, inspires hope among Filipinos
By Gerald Dizon | 4 days ago
Ginebra San Miguel holds a special online event in tribute to the nation's frontliners.
Lifestyle
fbfb
Rustan’s shows its gratitude with ‘One Love, One Hope’ Customer Appreciation Treats
By Tanya T. Lara | 11 days ago
Rustan’s has always valued its customers, and continues to do so by showing its appreciation for everyone’s continued...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Mr. C, on the other side of music, and being a much-loved family man
23 days ago
No other musician, composer, arranger and conductor has made quite a profound impact on Philippine culture than this Maestro...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Latest
Sponsored
13 days ago
Diversity and inclusion at work and in our community: How Manulife is listening, learning and taking action
By Richard Bates | 13 days ago
Manulife vows to listen, learn, and take action to promote diversity, inclusion at work and in our community.
Lifestyle
fbfb
25 days ago
Dads get to celebrate GCQ freedom with SM call to deliver
By Scott Garceau | 25 days ago
If you feel like you’ve been cooped up inside forever, you’re not alone.
Lifestyle
fbfb
25 days ago
Almost Fathers, Single Fathers and Serial Fathers
By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 25 days ago
Of all the pantheon of family-oriented holidays, poor ol’ Dad’s Day is among the least high-pressure.
Lifestyle
fbfb
32 days ago
Mini Bags are Big news
By Millet M. Mananquil | 32 days ago
Do not belittle mini bags. They’ve been around longer than us. And they convey big statements.
Lifestyle
fbfb
32 days ago
Gifts for Dad’s every need
By Tanya T. Lara | 32 days ago
Shopping these days is a quick affair and choosing Father’s Day gifts can be challenging, so Rustan Marketing Corporation...
Lifestyle
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with