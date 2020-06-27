foodpanda expands services to meet consumers’ needs for safe, reliable deliveries in the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — Over three months under varying levels of community quarantine and the extended threat of COVID-19 have had Filipinos adjusting to a new way of life and bracing themselves for the so-called “new normal.” One of the most obvious adjustments is relying heavily on delivery services, which very briefly ceased but resumed almost immediately after a couple of days of clamor from consumers. As the country went from ECQ to GCQ, more and more Filipinos have become comfortable and reliant on these delivery services in getting essentials. Daily needs in particular, such as produce, meats, pantry items, and toiletries, have become increasingly in demand in many households, with almost everyone being home 24/7.

On-demand food delivery service foodpanda notes a growing dependency on delivery apps — not just for food, but other products such as groceries, medicine, clothing, and even non-essentials such as exercise and baking equipment. This is why the company has now expanded its delivery services to fulfill non-food requirements, such as ones mentioned above, and now delivers to more cities, such as Zamboanga, Palo, Tarlac, Sta. Rosa, Kabankalan and Tagum.

Missing your favorite restaurant food? foodpanda features a mix of local and chain restaurants that can be delivered to your doorstep without leaving the safety of your home.

The increase in demand for delivery services is of course, directly attributed to quarantine protocols and curfews, but on a deeper level comes from the need to feel comfortable, safe, and productive amid the pandemic. As customers continue to observe safety measures in the new normal, such as staying home, foodpanda even encourages sending care packages to friends and family to foster community and boost morale. These are among the many concerns of the great majority who are staying at home and working-from-home which include the following:

“I don’t feel safe outside yet.” – With the threat of the pandemic still very much present, many Filipinos are apprehensive about going out to eat or buy groceries despite the fact that malls have begun to reopen. It’s a personal choice, and if you do choose to #stayathome, foodpanda is committed to being a reliable partner when it comes to delivering consumers’ food and grocery needs safely, and on time. The surge in delivery demands proves that people now consider foodpanda an essential part of their daily lives. This is why as we ease into the new normal, foodpanda maintains strict delivery protocols to ensure the safety of riders, customers, and packages, to better serve their users. The company likewise continues to give back to the community by providing food donations and partnering with LGUs in Manila, Quezon City, and Pasig in inviting displaced jobless tricycle drivers to apply to become riders.

“I don’t have time to cook!” – For a number of homemakers and parents, working from home has been challenging especially when it comes to juggling video meetings, deadlines, chores, and quality family time. foodpanda’s services give these consumers more time to focus on the things that really matter.

“I miss my favorite restaurant.” – Many of us started missing our favorite restaurants a mere month into ECQ. Knowing that more and more restaurants are now open for delivery is great comfort in these challenging times. foodpanda has over 100,000 partner restaurants in more than 325 cities around the world. In the Philippines, the company continues to expand to serve more cities.

Low on supplies? Download foodpanda now for swift delivery of groceries and more!

“The unprecedented times have caused disruption in our lives, but we at foodpanda believe that there’s a solution for us to live worry-free. As we have broadened our scope beyond food delivery services, our partnership with select retailers will also make those pantry essentials, medicines, pet supplies, and anything necessary delivered securely at home,” said foodpanda managing director Daniel Marogy.

As we continue to battle COVID-19 and protect ourselves and our families, ordering food and groceries online continues to be part of our so-called “new normal” — and delivery services remain an essential part of the daily lives of consumers. More than delivering food and supplies, foodpanda is committed to delivering comfort, convenience, and peace of mind to Filipinos.