Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Caruncho-Bernardo spearheads special auction to help fund COVID-19 fight

MANILA, Philippines — With the pandemic changing the lives of Filipinos, those in Pasig City have found solace in the ability of their top public officials in finding innovative ways to meet the challenges of caring for and protecting their constituents.

Vice Mayor Iyo Caruncho-Bernardo started "Sneakers Auction for a Cause" last March to help meet the need for personal protective equipment, hygiene kits, food packs and other essential items for Pasig City’s frontliners and the less fortunate. Since then, the auction has raised P340,000 for the COVID-19 prevention efforts in the city.

Encouraged by the public's support, the Vice Mayor expanded the auction to include sports memorabilia and other valuable items to attract more people of diverse interests.

“Marami po ang nagtulong-tulong para mas maraming matulungan ang ‘Sneakers Atbp. Auction for a Cause.’ Nandiyan po ang mga kilalang legends and players mula sa PBA at UAAP, ang Sneaker Aficionados of the Philippines, mga vloggers, broadcasters and celebrities, si Senator Manny Pacquiao, mga private individuals, companies and organizations mula sa iba’t ibang lugar ng bansa, at mga kapwa Pasigueño na nagpamahagi ng kanilang blessings,” the Vice Mayor said.

“We want to invite more people to share their blessings so we can buy more food and essential items to meet the needs of our constituents during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The donors and the people who have purchased the items have made a big difference in the lives of many Pasigueños,” he added.

In the coming days, Vice Mayor Bernardo will be auctioning off his Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 and Giant Talon Mountain Bike through his Facebook account for the benefit of cancer and dialysis patients and “Heart Warrior” children.

“Bukas po para sa lahat ng gustong sumali ang ating auction. Umaasa po ako na mas marami pa sa ating mga kababayan, nasa Pilipinas man o nasa ibang bansa, ang makikilahok at tutulong sa ating mga programa para maibsan at malagpasan ang pahirap na dulot ng COVID-19,” he said.

To get updates on the auction, follow Vice Mayor Bernardo’s FB Page and IG Accounts or get in touch with him through cell numbers 09177963813 or 09167313924.