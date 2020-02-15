ALLURE
This handout photo released to AFP via Twitter handle @DAXA_TW on February 4, 2020 shows officials in masks and protective clothing on one of the decks of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, as the vessel carrying 3,711 people sits in the port of Yokohama. At least 10 people on the cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on February 5.
AFP/Handout / Twitter handle @DAXA_TW
Filipina shares 'heartwarming' dance video aboard COVID-19-stricken ship
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2020 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines —  A Filipina who works on a Japanese cruise ship, where over 500 Filipinos are being quarantined after scores tested positive for COVID-19, posted a now-viral video of her fellow crew members dancing to a Justin Bieber song amid the unrest.

RELATED: Over 500 Filipinos aboard quarantined ship in Japan — envoy

“We all know that we were facing a crisis here in Diamond Princess due to NCoV but hey we still managed to smile, laugh and dance. For our Family and Friends to know that we were Ok here and We Will Stand Together As One until we finish the Quarantine,” Mae Fantillo posted on Twitter.

In the video, a group of crew members in full kitchen attire and face masks are seen jamming to Justin Bieber's "Yummy."

The dance cover was also uploaded on YouTube.

Passengers and crew members aboard the Diamond Princess are being confined to their cabins for up to 14 days, with the quarantine set to end next week.

RELATED: Filipino seafarer among 10 confirmed nCoV in Japanese cruise ship — report

Philippine Embassy in Tokyo Deputy Head of Mission Robespierre Bolivar previously assured that affected Filipinos are being catered to by Japanese authorities bringing food and other supplies to the ship.

“May contact din po sa amin ang mga iba pong Filipino nating kasama doon...at kung mayroon po silang mga concerns, pinapaalam naman po sa'min at kami po ang nagpapaalam po sa Japanese government para maaksyunan po yung mga concerns nila,” Bolivar said in a Friday morning interview over radio station dzMM.

(We are also in contact with some of the Filipinos on board...and if they have any concerns, they do inform us and we forward these to the Japanese government so their concerns are attended to.)

He also assured that families have wi-fi access and are in contact with their families.

