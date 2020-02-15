Filipina shares 'heartwarming' dance video aboard COVID-19-stricken ship

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina who works on a Japanese cruise ship, where over 500 Filipinos are being quarantined after scores tested positive for COVID-19, posted a now-viral video of her fellow crew members dancing to a Justin Bieber song amid the unrest.

“We all know that we were facing a crisis here in Diamond Princess due to NCoV but hey we still managed to smile, laugh and dance. For our Family and Friends to know that we were Ok here and We Will Stand Together As One until we finish the Quarantine,” Mae Fantillo posted on Twitter.

We all know that we were facing a crisis here in Diamond Princess due to NCoV but hey we still managed to smile, laugh and dance. For our Family and Friends to know that we were Ok here and We Will Stand Together As One until we finish the Quarantine.#Galley#TeamDiamondPrincess pic.twitter.com/0nqsPsOfhP — Mae Fantillo (@maejuliene18) February 14, 2020

In the video, a group of crew members in full kitchen attire and face masks are seen jamming to Justin Bieber's "Yummy."

The dance cover was also uploaded on YouTube.

Passengers and crew members aboard the Diamond Princess are being confined to their cabins for up to 14 days, with the quarantine set to end next week.

Philippine Embassy in Tokyo Deputy Head of Mission Robespierre Bolivar previously assured that affected Filipinos are being catered to by Japanese authorities bringing food and other supplies to the ship.

“May contact din po sa amin ang mga iba pong Filipino nating kasama doon...at kung mayroon po silang mga concerns, pinapaalam naman po sa'min at kami po ang nagpapaalam po sa Japanese government para maaksyunan po yung mga concerns nila,” Bolivar said in a Friday morning interview over radio station dzMM.

(We are also in contact with some of the Filipinos on board...and if they have any concerns, they do inform us and we forward these to the Japanese government so their concerns are attended to.)

He also assured that families have wi-fi access and are in contact with their families.