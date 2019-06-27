MOTHER'S DAY
James Harden is known to be one of the most fashionable players in the NBA
Twitter/The Philippine Star
James Harden makes the NBA's 'Tunnel' his runway
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — James Harden may be known for his basketball prowess on the court, but there is certainly no shortage of flashiness and star power when he changes out of his jerseys.

The Rockets star is considered one of the most fashionable players in the NBA with the former MVP often seen wearing stylish clothes that emit the same kind of swagger he brings to the game.

For Harden, his trip down the 'Tunnel' every game is always on his mind. Just like when he's on the court, all eyes are on him as he walks down that strip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Give it to em while they can still enjoy it. #Schwaaaaag

A post shared by James Harden (@jharden13) on

"That tunnel is like a runway. It's like your 10 seconds of fame," Harden said during the Free to Harden Manila tour.

"You gotta walk in with confidence... everyone wants to see what you're wearing," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

FIGURE IT OUT.

A post shared by James Harden (@jharden13) on

Harden's passion for fashion sets him apart from most NBA players.

"I just like fashion, I like to dress [up]... It's pretty cool that the fans of the team get to see what you're wearing and your swag," Harden said.

With his good eye for clothes and design, his threads may be just as slick as his moves on the court.

