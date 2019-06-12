IN PHOTOS: Local fashion designers create Filipina Barbie dolls for Independence Day

Homegrown fashion designers create stunning Filipiniana ternos for the iconic Barbie doll which are on display for the Barbie in the East Exhibit at the SM City Taytay in Rizal Province on June 11, 2019. The exhibit is part of a triple celebration of the 121st Philippine Independence Day, 118th Araw ng Lalawigan ng Rizal and a showcase of the June bride. THE STAR/MIGUEL DE GUZMAN
Homegrown fashion designers create stunning Filipiniana ternos for the iconic Barbie doll which are on display for the Barbie in the East Exhibit at the SM City Taytay in Rizal Province on June 11, 2019. The exhibit is part of a triple celebration of the 121st Philippine Independence Day, 118th Araw ng Lalawigan ng Rizal and a showcase of the June bride. THE STAR/MIGUEL DE GUZMAN
