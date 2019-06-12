MOTHER'S DAY
Philippine Independence Day
Homegrown fashion designers create stunning Filipiniana ternos for the iconic Barbie doll which are on display for the Barbie in the East Exhibit at the SM City Taytay in Rizal Province on June 11, 2019. The exhibit is part of a triple celebration of the 121st Philippine Independence Day, 118th Araw ng Lalawigan ng Rizal and a showcase of the June bride.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
IN PHOTOS: Local fashion designers create Filipina Barbie dolls for Independence Day
(Philstar.com) - June 12, 2019 - 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines — A day before the Philippines marked its 121st Independence Day, homegrown fashion designers on Tuesday, June 11, created and showcased stunning Filipiniana ternos for the iconic Barbie doll.

Organizers said the world-famous fashion doll was given a Filipino touch as part a triple celebration of the June 12 Philippine Independence Day, 118th Araw ng Lalawigan ng Rizal and a showcase of the June bride.

The Filipina Barbie dolls were on display at SM City Taytay in Rizal province.

 

