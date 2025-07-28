July 28: â€˜Habagatâ€™ to bring rain on SONA day, says PAGASA

^

July 28: ‘Habagat’ to bring rain on SONA day, says PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 7:06am
Gutter-deep flood is still seen on some roads in Kawit, Cavite on July 23, 2025.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Rain may be expected on the day of President Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address, the state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday, July 28.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” may bring rains across the country. 

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat. 

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The Ilocos Region, including Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan, may also expect occasional rains due to the habagat. 

The habagat may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms to the rest of the country. 

