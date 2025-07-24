Tropical Storm Dante exits PAR â€” PAGASA

Tropical Storm Dante exits PAR — PAGASA

Pedestrians and motorists wade through a flooded highway in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Dante has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, PAGASA said Dante had exited PAR and was estimated to be 775 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, moving north at 15 kilometers per hour.

Dante entered PAR as a low-pressure area on the evening of July 20. It intensified into a tropical depression on Tuesday, July 22, and later strengthened into a tropical storm on Wednesday, July 23.

With Dante’s exit, Tropical Storm Emong is now the sole weather system inside the PAR.

Meanwhile, the tropical depression outside PAR has intensified into a tropical storm named "Krosa," which remains under monitoring by PAGASA.