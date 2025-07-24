July 24: Heavy to torrential rains to drench most of Luzon as 'Emong' enhances habagat

A woman collects trash on a flooded street at a village in Cainta town, east of Manila on July 22, 2025, during heavy monsoon rains.

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy to torrential rains may continue drenching much of Luzon on Thursday, July 24, as Severe Tropical Storm Emong and an enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) combine to dump large amounts of rainfall over the next 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said in its heavy rainfall outlook — issued in a 5 a.m. advisory on Thursday — that at least seven provinces face the highest rainfall category of more than 200 millimeters (intense to torrential rains) today alone, with rainy conditions expected to persist through the weekend.

Emong, currently packing maximum winds of 110 kilometers per hour, continues to enhance the southwest monsoon while approaching northern Luzon for a possible landfall tonight or early Friday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dante, located far to the northeast, also contributes to enhancing the southwest monsoon as it moves toward the Ryukyu Islands.

Here is PAGASA's complete heavy rainfall outlook for the next three days:

Due to Severe Tropical Storm Emong

Today (July 24)

Intense to torrential rains (more than 200 mm): Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales and Benguet

Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): Ilocos Norte, Tarlac, Abra, Mountain Province and Ifugao

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Cagayan, Kalinga, Apayao, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Nueva Ecija

Tomorrow (July 25)

Intense to torrential rains (more than 200 mm): Ilocos Norte and Apayao

Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): Batanes and Cagayan

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Ilocos Sur, Abra and Kalinga

Due to the southwest monsoon

Today (July 24)

Intense to torrential rains (more than 200 mm): Bataan and Occidental Mindoro

Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): Metro Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna and Rizal

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Marinduque, Romblon, Antique, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon

Tomorrow (July 25)

Intense to torrential rains (more than 200 mm): Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro

Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite and Batangas

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Marinduque and Romblon

Saturday (July 26)

Heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm): Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm): Tarlac, Pampanga and Palawan

The enhanced southwest monsoon will bring strong to gale-force gusts over Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands and Davao Oriental today.

Similar conditions are expected to continue tomorrow and Saturday, affecting Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte and Camiguin.

PAGASA advised the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.