^

Weather

Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 12:19pm
Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'
Weather map of state weather bureau PAGASA highlighting Region 1 (highlighted in blue) where Signal No. 1 was hoisted as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23.
PAGASA / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Region 1, particularly Ilocos, La Union and Pangasinan as Tropical Depression Emong moves closer to northern Luzon.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA said Emong was located 115 kilometers west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving west-southwest at 35 kilometers per hour (kph). The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

RELATED: 'Dante' becomes a storm as 'Emong' develops

Signal No. 1 areas

The entirety of Ilocos Norte

The western portion of Ilocos Sur, including:

  • Sinait
  • San Juan
  • Cabugao
  • Santo Domingo
  • Magsingal
  • Bantay
  • San Ildefonso
  • San Vicente
  • Santa Catalina
  • City of Vigan
  • Caoayan
  • Santa
  • Narvacan
  • Santa Maria
  • San Esteban
  • Santiago
  • City of Candon
  • Santa Lucia
  • Santa Cruz
  • Tagudin

The northwestern portion of La Union, including:

  • City of San Fernando
  • San Juan
  • Bacnotan
  • Luna
  • Balaoan
  • Bangar
  • Bauang

The western portion of Pangasinan, including:

  • Dasol
  • Burgos
  • Agno
  • Bani
  • Bolinao
  • City of Alaminos
  • Mabini
  • Anda

Expected impacts and hazards

PAGASA warned that winds associated with Signal No. 1 could cause very light to light damage in affected areas. Light damage may occur to medium- to high-risk structures, while houses made of very light or makeshift materials in exposed locations may also be affected.

Agricultural impacts include tilted or uprooted banana plants, broken twigs of small trees, and potential damage to rice crops at the flowering stage.

Storm track and forecast. Emong is forecast to move southwestward before looping over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, July 24, due to interaction with Tropical Storm Dante.

The storm may then accelerate northeastward, potentially passing near the Ilocos Region, Babuyan Islands, and Batanes. PAGASA noted that a landfall scenario in any of these areas remains possible, especially if Emong's track shifts eastward.

Meanwhile, Dante is projected to intensify into a tropical storm by Thursday afternoon or evening, with further strengthening expected until Friday, July 25.

 

DANTE

DANTEPH

EMONG

EMONGPH

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Dante' likely to intensify into tropical storm, fuel 'habagat' rains

'Dante' likely to intensify into tropical storm, fuel 'habagat' rains

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
While Tropical Depression “Dante” still remains distant from Philippine shores and land areas, PAGASA warned on...
Weather
fbtw
Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours
play

Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon are expected to see intense to torrential rain in the next 24 hours due to the effects...
Weather
fbtw
LPA strengthens into Tropical Depression Dante

LPA strengthens into Tropical Depression Dante

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
One of the low pressure areas brewing inside the Philippine area of responsibility developed into Tropical Depression Dante on...
Weather
fbtw
LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

LPA 'medium' chance to intensify; Metro Manila, nearby provinces under orange rainfall warning

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
Even as the country continues to reel from Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising), another low-pressure area is brewing...
Weather
fbtw
3 LPAs monitored; one may become a tropical depression

3 LPAs monitored; one may become a tropical depression

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
One of the low pressure areas being monitored by state weather bureau PAGASA has a high chance of developing into a tropical...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 LPAs within PAR under watch as habagat rains persist

2 LPAs within PAR under watch as habagat rains persist

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
PAGASA is now monitoring two low-pressure areas within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday, July 21.
Weather
fbtw
List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

List of areas affected by floods across Metro Manila

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Flooding incidents have been reported across several major roads in Metro Manila due to persistent heavy rainfall. ...
Weather
fbtw
Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

Yellow warning up for Metro Manila, nearby areas amid heavy monsoon rains

2 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA issued a yellow rainfall warning on Monday morning, July 21, for Metro Manila and several surrounding...
Weather
fbtw
Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

Monsoon rains to drench parts of Luzon, Visayas through midweek

2 days ago
Monsoon rains will continue over Metro Manila, much of Luzon, and parts of the Visayas through Wednesday, state weather bureau...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with