Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'
MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Region 1, particularly Ilocos, La Union and Pangasinan as Tropical Depression Emong moves closer to northern Luzon.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA said Emong was located 115 kilometers west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving west-southwest at 35 kilometers per hour (kph). The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.
Signal No. 1 areas
The entirety of Ilocos Norte
The western portion of Ilocos Sur, including:
- Sinait
- San Juan
- Cabugao
- Santo Domingo
- Magsingal
- Bantay
- San Ildefonso
- San Vicente
- Santa Catalina
- City of Vigan
- Caoayan
- Santa
- Narvacan
- Santa Maria
- San Esteban
- Santiago
- City of Candon
- Santa Lucia
- Santa Cruz
- Tagudin
The northwestern portion of La Union, including:
- City of San Fernando
- San Juan
- Bacnotan
- Luna
- Balaoan
- Bangar
- Bauang
The western portion of Pangasinan, including:
- Dasol
- Burgos
- Agno
- Bani
- Bolinao
- City of Alaminos
- Mabini
- Anda
Expected impacts and hazards
PAGASA warned that winds associated with Signal No. 1 could cause very light to light damage in affected areas. Light damage may occur to medium- to high-risk structures, while houses made of very light or makeshift materials in exposed locations may also be affected.
Agricultural impacts include tilted or uprooted banana plants, broken twigs of small trees, and potential damage to rice crops at the flowering stage.
Storm track and forecast. Emong is forecast to move southwestward before looping over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, July 24, due to interaction with Tropical Storm Dante.
The storm may then accelerate northeastward, potentially passing near the Ilocos Region, Babuyan Islands, and Batanes. PAGASA noted that a landfall scenario in any of these areas remains possible, especially if Emong's track shifts eastward.
Meanwhile, Dante is projected to intensify into a tropical storm by Thursday afternoon or evening, with further strengthening expected until Friday, July 25.
