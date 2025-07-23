Signal No. 1 raised in Ilocos, La Union, Pangasinan due to 'Emong'

Weather map of state weather bureau PAGASA highlighting Region 1 (highlighted in blue) where Signal No. 1 was hoisted as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23.

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Region 1, particularly Ilocos, La Union and Pangasinan as Tropical Depression Emong moves closer to northern Luzon.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA said Emong was located 115 kilometers west-northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, moving west-southwest at 35 kilometers per hour (kph). The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

RELATED: 'Dante' becomes a storm as 'Emong' develops

Signal No. 1 areas

The entirety of Ilocos Norte

The western portion of Ilocos Sur, including:

Sinait

San Juan

Cabugao

Santo Domingo

Magsingal

Bantay

San Ildefonso

San Vicente

Santa Catalina

City of Vigan

Caoayan

Santa

Narvacan

Santa Maria

San Esteban

Santiago

City of Candon

Santa Lucia

Santa Cruz

Tagudin

The northwestern portion of La Union, including:

City of San Fernando

San Juan

Bacnotan

Luna

Balaoan

Bangar

Bauang

The western portion of Pangasinan, including:

Dasol

Burgos

Agno

Bani

Bolinao

City of Alaminos

Mabini

Anda

Expected impacts and hazards

PAGASA warned that winds associated with Signal No. 1 could cause very light to light damage in affected areas. Light damage may occur to medium- to high-risk structures, while houses made of very light or makeshift materials in exposed locations may also be affected.

Agricultural impacts include tilted or uprooted banana plants, broken twigs of small trees, and potential damage to rice crops at the flowering stage.

Storm track and forecast. Emong is forecast to move southwestward before looping over the West Philippine Sea on Thursday, July 24, due to interaction with Tropical Storm Dante.

The storm may then accelerate northeastward, potentially passing near the Ilocos Region, Babuyan Islands, and Batanes. PAGASA noted that a landfall scenario in any of these areas remains possible, especially if Emong's track shifts eastward.

Meanwhile, Dante is projected to intensify into a tropical storm by Thursday afternoon or evening, with further strengthening expected until Friday, July 25.