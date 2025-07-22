Intense to torrential rain expected in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon in next 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon are expected to see intense to torrential rain in the next 24 hours due to the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat), according to PAGASA's weather advisory issued 5 p.m. today.

In its heavy rainfall outlook, the state weather bureau forecasted that over 200 millimeters of rain could be dumped over Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro from today (July 22) until tomorrow afternoon.

PAGASA warned that a forecasted rainfall of over 200 mm may increase the risk of severe flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, areas that are expected to receive heavy to intense rainfall (100-200 mm) during the same period are Pangasinan, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal.

For this level of rainfall, PAGASA warned that numerous flooding events are likely, especially in urban areas or those that are low-lying or near rivers. Landslides may also be likely in moderate to highly susceptible areas.

Rainfall outlook by Wednesday afternoon. According to PAGASA's weather advisory, intense to torrential rain (>200 mm of rain) are expected in Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan by tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila may experience 100-200 mm of rainfall from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, along with La Union, Benguet, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, and Occidental Mindoro.

Rainfall outlook by Thursday afternoon. From Thursday afternoon until Friday, the southwest monsoon is expected to dump intense to torrential rains further north. Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan are forecast to receive 100-200 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon may receive 50 to 100 mm of rain.

PAGASA warned that rainfall amounts "may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas" and that impacts in some regions could worsen due to significant recent rainfall that has already saturated the ground.

The weather bureau advised the public and disaster risk reduction management offices to take all necessary measures to protect their life and property.

PAGASA's regional services divisions may also issue more specific heavy rainfall warnings and thunderstorm advisories for their areas.

Rainy days ahead

PAGASA's rainfall outlook is based on the effects of the southwest monsoon and is not attributed to the newly formed Tropical Depression Dante within the Philippines' area of responsibility on Tuesday.

Besides Dante, PAGASA is also monitoring two other low-pressure areas, according to its latest advisory. One is situated 225 km east southeast of Basco, Batangas and another is outside PAR — about 2,850 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said both LPAs have a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Classes and government work in Metro Manila and other parts of the country have been suspended on Wednesday. — with reports by Dominique Flores