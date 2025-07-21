2 LPAs within PAR under watch as habagat rains persist

Individuals wade through knee-to-chest deep flooded areas at Florencia Road in San Francisco Del Monte, Quezon City on Monday, July 21, 2025, following the heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA is now monitoring two low-pressure areas within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday, July 21.

In its 4 p.m. advisory, the state weather bureau has identified a second low-pressure area 405 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan. The first low-pressure area seems to be moving closer to the boundary of PAR, as its latest location is 1,220 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon.

PAGASA said both low-pressure areas have a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. This is the second-highest potential that the state weather bureau tags a low-pressure area, with high being the highest.

Low-pressure areas may become tropical depressions when organized thunderstorms are formed over a warm ocean. It may get stronger and turn into a tropical storm, and worse, a typhoon.

The state weather bureau has also issued its 24-hour public forecast, reporting monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan and Occidental Mindoro due to southwest monsoon — locally known as the habagat.

It warned of possible floods and landslides due to the heavy downpour. These regions are also under an orange rainfall warning, indicating intense rainfall with widespread flooding in urban and low-lying areas.

Occasional rains are also forecast over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Tarlac, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro due to the habagat. Moderate to heavy rains would likely cause flooding or landslides in susceptible areas.

The habagat is also bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms in Visayas, the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region. PAGASA said flash floods and landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao is projected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.

Other weather systems are also drenching the country. The trough of the second low-pressure area is affecting Cagayan Valley, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

PAGASA projected moderate to strong winds in Luzon and Visayas, and moderate to rough waters in the western section of Luzon, with coastal waters likely reaching a height of 2.5 to 3.1 meters.

The eastern section of Northern Luzon and other parts of Luzon and Visayas are also anticipated to reach 1.5 to 2.5 meters high.

PAGASA issues a name to the tropical cyclone once it reaches the strength of a tropical depression and is within PAR. The next name in line is Dante.

Some local governments are already suspending classes for Tuesday, July 22.