‘Crising’ to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Crising taken as of 4:40 a.m. on July 19, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Crising is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, but state weather bureau PAGASA warned that rains and strong winds will continue to affect parts of Luzon and Visayas due to the combined effects of the storm and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over five areas in Northern Luzon, with Crising moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour and maintaining maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph.

Crising was last located 125 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan as of 4 a.m.

Wind signals

Signal No. 2

Batanes

Babuyan Islands and the northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Rizal, Santo Niño, Gattaran, Alcala)

Ilocos Norte

The northern and central portions of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Kabugao, Flora, Santa Marcela)

The northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan)

Signal No. 1

rest of Cagayan

northern portion of Isabela (Mallig, Divilacan, Quirino, Gamu, Ilagan City, Burgos, San Manuel, Roxas, San Mateo, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Santo Tomas)

rest of Apayao

rest of Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kibungan, Kabayan, Atok, Kapangan)

Ilocos Sur

northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bagulin)

Strong to gale-force winds are expected to persist in the following areas:

Saturday: Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and portions of Mindanao

Sunday and Monday: Much of Luzon and Visayas, including Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and MIMAROPA

PAGASA added that Crising may intensify into a severe tropical storm as it moves toward southern China after exiting PAR.