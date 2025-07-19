^

Weather

‘Crising’ to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 19, 2025 | 8:00am
âCrisingâ to exit PAR; rains, strong winds to persist
Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Crising taken as of 4:40 a.m. on July 19, 2025.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Crising is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, but state weather bureau PAGASA warned that rains and strong winds will continue to affect parts of Luzon and Visayas due to the combined effects of the storm and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over five areas in Northern Luzon, with Crising moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour and maintaining maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gusts of up to 115 kph.

Crising was last located 125 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan as of 4 a.m.

Wind signals

Signal No. 2

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands and the northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Allacapan, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Rizal, Santo Niño, Gattaran, Alcala)
  • Ilocos Norte
  • The northern and central portions of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Kabugao, Flora, Santa Marcela)
  • The northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan)

Signal No. 1

  • rest of Cagayan
  • northern portion of Isabela (Mallig, Divilacan, Quirino, Gamu, Ilagan City, Burgos, San Manuel, Roxas, San Mateo, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Santo Tomas)
  • rest of Apayao
  • rest of Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Mankayan, Buguias, Kibungan, Kabayan, Atok, Kapangan)
  • Ilocos Sur
  • northern portion of La Union (Bangar, Sudipen, Luna, Balaoan, Santol, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bagulin)

Strong to gale-force winds are expected to persist in the following areas:

  • Saturday: Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and portions of Mindanao
  • Sunday and Monday: Much of Luzon and Visayas, including Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and MIMAROPA

PAGASA added that Crising may intensify into a severe tropical storm as it moves toward southern China after exiting PAR.

CRISING

PAGASA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
As the country continues to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Crising, another potential cyclone may be forming within the...
Weather
fbtw
After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
As the country continues to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Crising, another potential cyclone may be forming within the...
Weather
fbtw
8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Crising has intensified and is expected to make landfall over Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon...
Weather
fbtw
8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Crising has intensified and is expected to make landfall over Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising

LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
The low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into Tropical Depression Crising as...
Weather
fbtw
New LPA spotted inside PAR &mdash; PAGASA

New LPA spotted inside PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
In its 2 p.m. advisory on Tuesday, July 15, PAGASA said that the LPA is estimated to be at 1040 kilometers (km) east of Southeastern...
Weather
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains; tropical depression seen outside PAR

Habagat to bring rains; tropical depression seen outside PAR

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
In a weather forecast, PAGASA said that habagat may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Western Visayas,...
Weather
fbtw
Scientists warn: Distant cyclones drive more rain, pose greater risk to Philippines

Scientists warn: Distant cyclones drive more rain, pose greater risk to Philippines

4 days ago
The findings counter widely held belief that only tropical cyclones that directly hit the country pose the most serious flooding...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with