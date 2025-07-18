After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

A satellite image of the Philippines as Tropical Storm Crising crosses through Northern Luzon at 2:00 PM on July 18, 2025,

MANILA, Philippines — As the country continues to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Crising, another potential cyclone may be forming within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), according to the state weather bureau on Friday, July 18.

In an advisory posted on Facebook, PAGASA reported the presence of a tropical cyclone-like vortex (TCLV1) east of Northern Luzon. A TCLV1 is a weather system that has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone.

PAGASA said this particular TCLV1 is likely to strengthen into a cyclone within the week. While other TCLVs may also form in the coming weeks, their chances of developing into full cyclones are currently lower.

The weather bureau has also raised a Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential for this week.

Still within the PAR, Crising has maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and was last located 135 kilometers east-northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Wind Signals

The state weather bureau has raised tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

Signal No. 2

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Northern and central portions of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Tineg, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, Daguioman, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Natonin, Paracelis)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)

Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, Magsingal, San Juan, San Ildefonso, Santo Domingo, Bantay, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Caoayan, City of Vigan, Santa)

Signal No. 1