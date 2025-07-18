^

Weather

After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 3:13pm
After 'Crising', another cyclone may form inside PAR
A satellite image of the Philippines as Tropical Storm Crising crosses through Northern Luzon at 2:00 PM on July 18, 2025,
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — As the country continues to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Crising, another potential cyclone may be forming within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), according to the state weather bureau on Friday, July 18.

In an advisory posted on Facebook, PAGASA reported the presence of a tropical cyclone-like vortex (TCLV1) east of Northern Luzon. A TCLV1 is a weather system that has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone.

PAGASA said this particular TCLV1 is likely to strengthen into a cyclone within the week. While other TCLVs may also form in the coming weeks, their chances of developing into full cyclones are currently lower.

The weather bureau has also raised a Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential for this week.

Still within the PAR, Crising has maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and was last located 135 kilometers east-northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Wind Signals 

The state weather bureau has raised tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas: 

Signal No. 2

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Isabela
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Northern and central portions of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Tineg, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, Daguioman, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub)
  • Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Natonin, Paracelis)
  • Eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, Magsingal, San Juan, San Ildefonso, Santo Domingo, Bantay, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Caoayan, City of Vigan, Santa)

Signal No. 1 

  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Rest of Mountain Province
  • Rest of Ifugao
  • Rest of Abra
  • Benguet
  • Rest of Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, San Manuel, Tayug, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Binalonan, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Lingayen, Labrador, Sual, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Dasol, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Bugallon)
  • Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)
  • Northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan)

CRISING

PAGASA
New LPA spotted inside PAR &mdash; PAGASA

New LPA spotted inside PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
In its 2 p.m. advisory on Tuesday, July 15, PAGASA said that the LPA is estimated to be at 1040 kilometers (km) east of Southeastern...
Weather
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains; tropical depression seen outside PAR

Habagat to bring rains; tropical depression seen outside PAR

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
In a weather forecast, PAGASA said that habagat may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Western Visayas,...
Weather
fbtw
Scientists warn: Distant cyclones drive more rain, pose greater risk to Philippines

Scientists warn: Distant cyclones drive more rain, pose greater risk to Philippines

3 days ago
The findings counter widely held belief that only tropical cyclones that directly hit the country pose the most serious flooding...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical Storm Nari spotted outside PAR &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical Storm Nari spotted outside PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
As of 3 a.m., Tropical Storm Nari was estimated to be 2,165 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.
Weather
fbtw
