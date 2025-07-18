'Crising' may landfall in Cagayan, Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Crising taken as of 10:40 a.m. on July 18, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — State meteorologists forecast that Tropical Storm Crising may make landfall over Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands later this afternoon or evening, Friday, July 18.

Crising is moving northwestward and is expected to cross extreme Northern Luzon after landfall. PAGASA said it may exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday, July 19.

The cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm as it leaves the country.

The latest weather bulletin puts the eye of the cyclone at 195 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, moving west.

Crising is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and a gustiness of up to 90 kph.

Wind signals

The state weather bureau has raised the following tropical cyclone wind signals in these areas:

Signal No. 2

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Northern and central portions of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Tineg, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, Daguioman, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Natonin, Paracelis)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)

Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, Magsingal, San Juan, San Ildefonso, Santo Domingo, Bantay, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Caoayan, City of Vigan, Santa)

Areas under Signal No. 2 are warned of possible risks to structures, depending on their strength. Under the warning category, unshielded and weak structures such as old schools or shanties may be damaged.

“The general public especially people travelling by sea and air are cautioned to avoid unnecessary risks,” PAGASA said,

Signal No. 1

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Mountain Province

Rest of Ifugao

Rest of Abra

Benguet

Rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, San Manuel, Tayug, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Binalonan, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Lingayen, Labrador, Sual, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Dasol, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Bugallon)

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan)

Heavy winds

PAGASA also forecast heavy rainfall in the following areas due to Crising:

More than 200 mm of water: Cagayan, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur

100 to 200 mm: Batanes, Isabela, Abra, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, La Union, and Pangasinan

50 to 100 mm: Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and Aurora

Gale warning

PAGASA also hoisted a gale warning over the northern and eastern seaboards of northern Luzon, namely Isabela (Maconacon and Divilacan) and the northern seaboard of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, and Pagudpud).

Waves can reach up to heights of 2.8 to 4.5 meters, with sea conditions being rough to very rough.

“Warnings are for sea areas within 30 nautical miles from the coast. Sea travel is risky for small seacrafts (including all motor bancas of any type or tonnage). Mariners of these vessels are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor. For larger vessels, operating in these conditions required experience and properly equipped vessels,” PAGASA said.