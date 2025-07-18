8 areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Crising' threatens Northern Luzon landfall

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Crising taken as of 7:20 a.m. on July 18, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Crising has intensified and is expected to make landfall over Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands by Friday afternoon or evening.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said Crising was last seen 250 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts reaching 80 kph.

Crising is moving northwest at 15 kph.

Wind Signals

The state weather bureau hoisted the following tropical cyclone wind signals in several areas:

Signal No. 2

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

The northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Palanan, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Tumauini, Maconacon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Dinapigue)

Apayao

The northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

The northern portion of Abra (Malibcong, Lacub, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Danglas, Lagayan, San Juan, Tineg, La Paz, Dolores)

Ilocos Norte

The northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait)

Residents in these areas should prepare for minor to moderate threat to life and property due to winds ranging from 62 to 88 kph.

Signal No. 1

Rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Rest of Abra

Benguet

Rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, San Manuel, Tayug, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Binalonan, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Lingayen, Labrador, Sual, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Dasol, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Bugallon)

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds ranging from 39 to 61 kph, which could cause minimal to minor damage.

Track, intensity outlook

PAGASA said Crising is moving northwestward and is expected to cross parts of Extreme Northern Luzon before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday afternoon.

“On the forecast track, a landfall scenario over mainland Cagayan or Babuyan Islands this afternoon or evening is possible,” the state weather bureau said.

Crising is also expected to intensify further, reaching severe tropical storm category by Saturday morning or afternoon.