Signal No. 2 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Crising' intensifies into tropical storm

Satellite rendering shows Tropical Storm Crising taken as of 5:00 a.m. on July 18, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted over several provinces in Northern Luzon as “Crising” intensified into a tropical storm early Friday morning, July 18.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the center of Tropical Storm Crising was estimated at 335 km east of Echague, Isabela or 325 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan as of 4 a.m.

Crising is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph and central pressure of 996 hPa

It is advancing northwestward at 20 kph.

Wind signals

The state weather bureau hoisted the following tropical cyclone wind signals in several areas:

Signal No. 2

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Palanan, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Tumauini, Maconacon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Dinapigue)

Apayao

northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)

northern portion of Abra (Malibcong, Lacub, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Danglas, Lagayan, San Juan, Tineg, La Paz, Dolores)

Ilocos Norte

northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait)

Signal No. 1

rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

rest of Abra, Benguet

rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union

northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, San Manuel, Tayug, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Binalonan, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Lingayen, Labrador, Sual, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Dasol, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Bugallon)

northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan)

Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

northeastern portion Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Presentacion, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa)

Severe winds

The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring strong to gale-force gusts over parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the next three days:

Friday (July 18): Batangas, Quezon, the rest of Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Sarangani.

Batangas, Quezon, the rest of Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Sarangani. Saturday (July 19): Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental. Sunday (July 20): Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Northern Samar.

Storm surge, sea conditions

PAGASA warned mariners and coastal communities of rough to very rough sea conditions in several parts of the country due to the effects of the southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm Crising.

Very rough seas (up to 5.0 meters) are expected over:

Seaboards of Batanes

Northern seaboards of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

PAGASA said sea travel is risky for all types of vessels in these areas. Mariners are advised to remain in port or seek shelter until conditions improve.

Rough seas (up to 3.5 to 3.0 meters) are expected over:

Northeastern seaboard of Cagayan

Eastern seaboard of Isabela

Western seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Palawan, Antique, and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands)

Southern seaboards of Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Guimaras

Northern seaboard of Zamboanga Peninsula

Eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental

Small vessels, especially motorbancas, are advised not to sail in these areas, particularly if under-equipped or operated by inexperienced crews.

Moderate seas (up to 2.5 to 2.0 meters) may affect:

Northeastern seaboard of Aurora

Eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Eastern Samar

Seaboards of Romblon, Siquijor, and Camiguin

Seaboards of Masbate, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Bataan, Batangas, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Marinduque, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte and Dinagat Islands

Track, intensity outlook

PAGASA said Crising may make landfall over mainland Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands later on Friday afternoon. It is expected to cross extreme Northern Luzon and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday afternoon.

Crising is projected to further strengthen into a severe tropical storm by Saturday morning or afternoon.