Signal No. 2 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Crising' intensifies into tropical storm
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted over several provinces in Northern Luzon as “Crising” intensified into a tropical storm early Friday morning, July 18.
State weather bureau PAGASA said the center of Tropical Storm Crising was estimated at 335 km east of Echague, Isabela or 325 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan as of 4 a.m.
Crising is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph and central pressure of 996 hPa
It is advancing northwestward at 20 kph.
Wind signals
The state weather bureau hoisted the following tropical cyclone wind signals in several areas:
Signal No. 2
- Batanes
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Palanan, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Tumauini, Maconacon, Santa Maria, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Dinapigue)
- Apayao
- northern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal)
- northern portion of Abra (Malibcong, Lacub, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Danglas, Lagayan, San Juan, Tineg, La Paz, Dolores)
- Ilocos Norte
- northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait)
Signal No. 1
- rest of Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- rest of Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- rest of Abra, Benguet
- rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union
- northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, San Manuel, Tayug, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Binalonan, San Jacinto, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Lingayen, Labrador, Sual, City of Alaminos, Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Mabini, Dasol, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Mapandan, Bugallon)
- northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)
- northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan)
- Polillo Islands
- Camarines Norte
- Catanduanes
- northeastern portion Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Presentacion, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa)
Severe winds
The southwest monsoon or habagat will bring strong to gale-force gusts over parts of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao in the next three days:
- Friday (July 18): Batangas, Quezon, the rest of Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Sarangani.
- Saturday (July 19): Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental.
- Sunday (July 20): Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Northern Samar.
Storm surge, sea conditions
PAGASA warned mariners and coastal communities of rough to very rough sea conditions in several parts of the country due to the effects of the southwest monsoon and Tropical Storm Crising.
Very rough seas (up to 5.0 meters) are expected over:
- Seaboards of Batanes
- Northern seaboards of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands
PAGASA said sea travel is risky for all types of vessels in these areas. Mariners are advised to remain in port or seek shelter until conditions improve.
Rough seas (up to 3.5 to 3.0 meters) are expected over:
- Northeastern seaboard of Cagayan
- Eastern seaboard of Isabela
- Western seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Palawan, Antique, and Occidental Mindoro (including Lubang Islands)
- Southern seaboards of Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Guimaras
- Northern seaboard of Zamboanga Peninsula
- Eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental
Small vessels, especially motorbancas, are advised not to sail in these areas, particularly if under-equipped or operated by inexperienced crews.
Moderate seas (up to 2.5 to 2.0 meters) may affect:
- Northeastern seaboard of Aurora
- Eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Eastern Samar
- Seaboards of Romblon, Siquijor, and Camiguin
- Seaboards of Masbate, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Bataan, Batangas, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Marinduque, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte and Dinagat Islands
Track, intensity outlook
PAGASA said Crising may make landfall over mainland Cagayan or the Babuyan Islands later on Friday afternoon. It is expected to cross extreme Northern Luzon and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday afternoon.
Crising is projected to further strengthen into a severe tropical storm by Saturday morning or afternoon.
