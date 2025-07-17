Signal No. 1 up as 'Crising' nears, maintains strength

Track of Tropical Depression "Crising" as of 5 a.m. on July 17, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA raised Wind Signal No. 1 over nine provinces in Luzon on Thursday, July 17, as Tropical Depression “Crising” maintains its strength.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Crising was spotted 535 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon.

The cyclone was carrying maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 70 kph.

Crising is currently moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Wind signals

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas in Luzon:

• Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

• Isabela

• the northeastern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

• Quirino

• Kalinga

• the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Paracelis, Natonin)

• the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut)

• the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi)

• Apayao

The state weather bureau said Crising may bring winds reaching 39 to 61 kph, which could pose minimal to minor threats to life and property.

Winds may intensify slightly in coastal and upland areas exposed to the prevailing winds.

PAGASA added that the highest wind signal that could be raised due to Crising is Signal No. 3.

Gale-force gusts

Apart from the tropical cyclone, the southwest monsoon or habagat will also bring strong to gale-force gusts to several areas across the country. These include:

• Batangas

• Quezon

• Bicol Region

• MIMAROPA

• Visayas

• Zamboanga del Norte

• Camiguin

• Surigao del Norte

• Dinagat Islands

• Davao Occidental

• Davao Oriental

• Sarangani

Heavy rainfall outlook

Heavy to intense rainfall is expected in parts of the country due to the combined effects of Tropical Depression Crising and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Crising may bring heavy rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters to Catanduanes, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar and Biliran.

Meanwhile, habagat will bring heavy rains to Palawan, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, Cebu and Siquijor.

Intense rainfall ranging from 100 to 200 millimeters is also expected over Mindoro, Antique and Negros Occidental also due to the habagat.

Storm surge

PAGASA also issued Storm Surge Warning No. 1, advising residents in coastal areas of Cagayan, the Babuyan Islands, and Isabela to brace for waves reaching 1 to 2 meters in the next two days.

The threat is categorized as a minimal to moderate risk of life-threatening storm surge.

PAGASA likewise warned of rough seas, with waves reaching up to 2.5 meters across seaboards along:

• the western seaboard of Palawan

• the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes

• the northern and western seaboards of Zamboanga del Norte and Camiguin

• the southern seaboards of Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Bohol and Southern Leyte

• the eastern seaboards of Davao Region

• the western seaboards of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands

Moderate seas with waves of up to 2 meters are expected in the following areas:

• the northwestern seaboard of Occidental Mindoro

• the northwestern seaboard of Masbate

• the southwestern seaboards of Antique and Negros Occidental

• the eastern seaboards of Northern and Eastern Samar

Mariners on small boats are advised to refrain from venturing out to sea due to the heightened risk.

Forecast track

Crising is projected to move northwestward, with landfall possible over mainland Cagayan between July 18 and 19, then continue west northwest toward northern Luzon.

It may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by the evening of July 19 or the morning of July 20.

PAGASA said Crising could intensify into a tropical storm within the day, and may reach severe tropical storm category by Friday, July 18.