LPA inside PAR has â€˜high potentialâ€™ to develop â€” PAGASA

LPA inside PAR has ‘high potential’ to develop — PAGASA

Satellite image from PAGASA shows a low pressure area estimated to be 995 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of July 16, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has a “high potential” to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, PAGASA reported the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated to be located 995 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Due to the LPA, the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Zambales, Bataan, the rest of the Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

The state weather bureau also warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

The habagat may also cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in the rest of Luzon.