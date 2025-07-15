New LPA spotted inside PAR â€” PAGASA

^

Weather

New LPA spotted inside PAR — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 5:07pm
As of 2:00 p.m. on July 15, 2025, a new low pressure area is being monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A new low pressure area (LPA) is being monitored inside the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

In its 2 p.m. advisory on Tuesday, July 15, PAGASA said the LPA is estimated to be at 1,040 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon. 

The state weather bureau also said the LPA has a “medium” potential to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. 

Earlier, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring rains across the country. 

A tropical cyclone was also being monitored by the state weather bureau, located nearly 2,000 kilometers east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

