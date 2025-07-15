^

Habagat to bring rains; tropical depression seen outside PAR

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 8:34am
Cloudy weather covers the skies of Quezon City on Jan. 22, 2024.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines The southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” is expected to bring rains to parts of Luzon and Mindanao on Tuesday, July 15, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said habagat may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon and Palawan.

Residents in these areas are advised to watch out for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to the southwest monsoon.

Tropical depression spotted. A tropical depression was also spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

As of 3 a.m. Tuesday, it was estimated to be 1,925 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon. It had maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph, moving northward at 20 kph.

However, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said the weather system is not expected to enter PAR.

RELATED: Scientists warn: Distant cyclones drive more rain, pose greater risk to Philippines

