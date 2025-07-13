Tropical Storm Nari spotted outside PAR â€” PAGASA

Tropical Storm Nari spotted outside PAR — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical storm was spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, July 13, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 3 a.m., Tropical Storm Nari was estimated to be 2,165 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It was moving east northeastward at 15 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Weather specialist Obet Badrina said the storm is not expected to have any direct effect on the country.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to prevail and will bring rains across parts of the country.

PAGASA said Palawan may experience occasional rains due to habagat.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected over Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and the rest of MIMAROPA.

The public is warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the prevailing weather system.