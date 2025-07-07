#WalangPasok: Class suspensions in LGUs on July 7

Heavy traffic congestion is seen in Baguio on July 5, 2025 as locals and tourists opt for a ride due to sudden downpour, leading to long queues for taxis.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:35 a.m.) — Several local government units suspended classes on Monday, July 7, due to bad weather caused by the Southwest Monsoon or habagat.

Here are the areas that announced class suspensions:

Ilocos Sur province – All levels, public and private schools; government work is also suspended

– All levels, public and private schools; government work is also suspended Lingayen, Pangasinan – All levels, public and private schools

– All levels, public and private schools Masantol, Pampanga – All levels, public and private schools

– All levels, public and private schools Bauang, La Union – All levels, public and private schools

– All levels, public and private schools Ilocos Norte province – Kindergarten to elementary, public and private schools

– Kindergarten to elementary, public and private schools Basista, Pangasinan – Day care to senior high school, public and private schools

– Day care to senior high school, public and private schools Sual, Pangasinan – All levels, public and private schools; schools advised to shift to modular distance learning

– All levels, public and private schools; schools advised to shift to modular distance learning Malabon – All face-to-face classes in public and private schools

Parents, students, and teachers are advised to monitor updates from their respective local governments for possible changes.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin that Typhoon Bising continues to weaken and move farther away from the Philippine area of responsibility.

--

This is a developing story. Check back on this back for an updated list.