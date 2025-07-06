Severe tropical storm outside PAR to bring rains to extreme Northern Luzon

Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on June 6, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A severe tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) may bring rains to parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, PAGASA reported that Severe Tropical Storm Danas was located 400 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

It was moving north-northeastward slowly.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina, Danas has no direct effect on the country.

“Wala itong direktong epekto sa ating bansa, wala rin tayong nakataas na tropical cyclone wind signal, bagamat inaasahan pa rin natin 'yung mga kaulapan na dala nito ay magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan,” Badrina said.

(It has no direct effect on our country, and no tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect. However, cloud bands associated with the storm may still bring rains.)

Due to the storm’s trough, Batanes and Babuyan Islands may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring occasional rains to the Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may also prevail over Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon due to the habagat.

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.