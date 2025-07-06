^

Weather

Severe tropical storm outside PAR to bring rains to extreme Northern Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 9:37am
Severe tropical storm outside PAR to bring rains to extreme Northern Luzon
Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on June 6, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A severe tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) may bring rains to parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, PAGASA reported that Severe Tropical Storm Danas was located 400 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

It was moving north-northeastward slowly.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina, Danas has no direct effect on the country.

“Wala itong direktong epekto sa ating bansa, wala rin tayong nakataas na tropical cyclone wind signal, bagamat inaasahan pa rin natin 'yung mga kaulapan na dala nito ay magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan,” Badrina said.

(It has no direct effect on our country, and no tropical cyclone wind signal is currently in effect. However, cloud bands associated with the storm may still bring rains.)

Due to the storm’s trough, Batanes and Babuyan Islands may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring occasional rains to the Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may also prevail over Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon due to the habagat.

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

HABAGAT

PAGASA

SEVERE TROPICAL STORM

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPA has &lsquo;medium chance&rsquo; of becoming tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA has ‘medium chance’ of becoming tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
The low pressure area currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a medium chance of...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical depression outside PAR not expected to have direct effect &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical depression outside PAR not expected to have direct effect — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is not expected to directly affect the country,...
Weather
fbtw
Scattered rains, thunderstorms likely; LPA 'medium' chance to become cyclone

Scattered rains, thunderstorms likely; LPA 'medium' chance to become cyclone

By Ian Laqui | 5 days ago
In its weather forecast on Tuesday, July 1, the LPA is estimated to be at 650 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.  ...
Weather
fbtw
LPA inside PAR may develop into tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA inside PAR may develop into tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
The low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression...
Weather
fbtw
Rains expected due to ITCZ, habagat; tropical depression still outside PAR

Rains expected due to ITCZ, habagat; tropical depression still outside PAR

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
 Two weather systems may bring rain to parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Habagat to bring rains across the Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Habagat to bring rains across the Philippines — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
In its weather forecast on Sunday, June 29, PAGASA said that the habagat may affect Visayas, Mindanao, Central Luzon, Southern...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Tropical depression spotted outside PAR

PAGASA: Tropical depression spotted outside PAR

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
A tropical depression was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, June 23, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
ITCZ, habagat to bring rain to parts of Mindanao, Luzon

ITCZ, habagat to bring rain to parts of Mindanao, Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
Some areas in Luzon and Mindanao may experience rain on Sunday, June 22, due to two weather systems, the state weather bureau...
Weather
fbtw
Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

By Ian Laqui | June 19, 2025 - 9:20am
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the Philippines on Thursday, June 19, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with