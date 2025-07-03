^

Weather

LPA near Cagayan may develop into tropical cyclone by weekend — PAGASA

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 9:30am
LPA near Cagayan may develop into tropical cyclone by weekend â€” PAGASA
Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on June 6, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) spotted east northeast of Cagayan may intensify into a tropical cyclone before it exits the Philippine area of responsibility this weekend, the state weather bureau said Thursday, July 3.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 125 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan.

PAGASA said it is moving northwestward toward Extreme Northern Luzon, with a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone storm within the next 24 hours. If it intensifies, it will be assigned the local name Bising.

The weather disturbance, along with the southwest monsoon or habagat, is expected to bring significant rains over Northern Luzon and the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon until Saturday.

On Friday, heavy to intense rains may be experienced in Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro, PAGASA said.

The public is warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous regions.

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rains expected due to ITCZ, habagat; tropical depression still outside PAR

Rains expected due to ITCZ, habagat; tropical depression still outside PAR

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
 Two weather systems may bring rain to parts of the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
Weather
fbtw
LPA has &lsquo;medium chance&rsquo; of becoming tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA has ‘medium chance’ of becoming tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
The low pressure area currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a medium chance of...
Weather
fbtw
ITCZ, habagat to bring rain to parts of Mindanao, Luzon

ITCZ, habagat to bring rain to parts of Mindanao, Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
Some areas in Luzon and Mindanao may experience rain on Sunday, June 22, due to two weather systems, the state weather bureau...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Tropical depression spotted outside PAR

PAGASA: Tropical depression spotted outside PAR

By Ian Laqui | 10 days ago
A tropical depression was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, June 23, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical depression outside PAR not expected to have direct effect &mdash; PAGASA

Tropical depression outside PAR not expected to have direct effect — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is not expected to directly affect the country,...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the Philippines on Thursday, June 19, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | June 17, 2025 - 9:01am
PAGASA said the low pressure area was estimated to be over the coastal waters of Romblon. 
Weather
fbtw
Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

By Ian Laqui | June 16, 2025 - 8:10am
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the country on Monday, June 16, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas

ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas

By Ian Laqui | June 15, 2025 - 9:48am
The ITCZ may affect Mindanao and the eastern section of the Visayas, while the easterlies may impact the rest of the cou...
Weather
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

By Ian Laqui | June 12, 2025 - 9:54am
As of 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, the low-pressure area is estimated to be at 235 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.&...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with