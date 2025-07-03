LPA near Cagayan may develop into tropical cyclone by weekend â€” PAGASA

LPA near Cagayan may develop into tropical cyclone by weekend — PAGASA

Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on June 6, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) spotted east northeast of Cagayan may intensify into a tropical cyclone before it exits the Philippine area of responsibility this weekend, the state weather bureau said Thursday, July 3.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 125 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan.

PAGASA said it is moving northwestward toward Extreme Northern Luzon, with a medium chance of developing into a tropical cyclone storm within the next 24 hours. If it intensifies, it will be assigned the local name Bising.

The weather disturbance, along with the southwest monsoon or habagat, is expected to bring significant rains over Northern Luzon and the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon until Saturday.

On Friday, heavy to intense rains may be experienced in Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro, PAGASA said.

The public is warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous regions.