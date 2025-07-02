^

Weather

LPA inside PAR may develop into tropical depression — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 9:14am
LPA inside PAR may develop into tropical depression â€” PAGASA
Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was located 200 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, or 235 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela.

If it develops into a tropical depression, PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised over the eastern portions of northern and central Luzon due to the LPA’s proximity to land.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression is being monitored outside the PAR.

Due to the LPA, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Nueva Ecija may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of Central Luzon may also see cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The habagat may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country.

LOW PRESSURE AREA

PAGASA

RAINS

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scattered rains, thunderstorms likely; LPA 'medium' chance to become cyclone

Scattered rains, thunderstorms likely; LPA 'medium' chance to become cyclone

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In its weather forecast on Tuesday, July 1, the LPA is estimated to be at 650 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.  ...
Weather
fbtw
Scattered rains, thunderstorms likely; LPA 'medium' chance to become cyclone

Scattered rains, thunderstorms likely; LPA 'medium' chance to become cyclone

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In its weather forecast on Tuesday, July 1, the LPA is estimated to be at 650 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.  ...
Weather
fbtw
Rainy start to the week: LPA, monsoon to bring rains across Philippines

Rainy start to the week: LPA, monsoon to bring rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The trough of a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon are expected to bring rains and thunderstorms over large parts...
Weather
fbtw
Rainy start to the week: LPA, monsoon to bring rains across Philippines

Rainy start to the week: LPA, monsoon to bring rains across Philippines

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The trough of a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon are expected to bring rains and thunderstorms over large parts...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | June 17, 2025 - 9:01am
PAGASA said the low pressure area was estimated to be over the coastal waters of Romblon. 
Weather
fbtw
Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

By Ian Laqui | June 16, 2025 - 8:10am
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the country on Monday, June 16, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas

ITCZ to bring rains over parts of Mindanao, Visayas

By Ian Laqui | June 15, 2025 - 9:48am
The ITCZ may affect Mindanao and the eastern section of the Visayas, while the easterlies may impact the rest of the cou...
Weather
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

By Ian Laqui | June 12, 2025 - 9:54am
As of 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, the low-pressure area is estimated to be at 235 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.&...
Weather
fbtw
LPA in PAR has 'medium' chance of becoming storm

LPA in PAR has 'medium' chance of becoming storm

By Cristina Chi | June 11, 2025 - 6:34pm
A new low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has a "medium" chance...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with