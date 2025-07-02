LPA inside PAR may develop into tropical depression â€” PAGASA

LPA inside PAR may develop into tropical depression — PAGASA

Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was located 200 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, or 235 kilometers east of Echague, Isabela.

If it develops into a tropical depression, PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised over the eastern portions of northern and central Luzon due to the LPA’s proximity to land.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression is being monitored outside the PAR.

Due to the LPA, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Nueva Ecija may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of Central Luzon may also see cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The habagat may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the country.