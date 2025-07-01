^

Scattered rains, thunderstorms likely; LPA 'medium' chance to become cyclone

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 9:40am
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Luzon has a “medium” chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its weather forecast on Tuesday, July 1, PAGASA said the LPA was estimated to be 650 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

The trough of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to the Bicol Region, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rainfall.

Habagat affecting broader areas. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, or habagat, is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to a wide swath of the country. Affected areas include:

  • Metro Manila
  • Visayas
  • MIMAROPA
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Northern Mindanao
  • Caraga
  • The rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON

Residents in these regions are also advised to be alert for flash floods and landslides due to potential heavy rains.

The rest of Mindanao will likely experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to the southwest monsoon.

The remainder of Luzon may expect similar weather conditions, primarily due to localized thunderstorms.

 

