Habagat to bring rains across the Philippines â€” PAGASA

Habagat to bring rains across the Philippines — PAGASA

Motorists and pedestrians experience sudden downpour brought by the easterlies or localized storms in Sampaloc, Manila on May 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Rainfall is expected in many parts of the Philippines as the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” continues to affect the country.

In the weather forecast on Sunday, June 29, PAGASA said the habagat may affect Visayas, Mindanao, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the western section of Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, SOCCSKSARGEN, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The habagat may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Bicol Region and the rest of Mindanao, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA.

The state weather bureau also warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas during severe thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.