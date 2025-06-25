Tropical depression outside PAR not expected to have direct effect â€” PAGASA

Tropical depression outside PAR not expected to have direct effect — PAGASA

A pedestrian uses his bag to shield himself from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is not expected to directly affect the country, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In a weather forecast on Wednesday, June 25, PAGASA said the tropical depression was located 555 kilometers west of Bacnotan, La Union, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It was moving northwestward at 15 kph.

According to weather specialist Obet Badrina, the weather disturbance may head toward the southern part of China.

“Posible po na ang magiging takbo o pagpagdireksyon po ng bagyo ito ay patungo sa may katimugang bahagi ng China at ito po ay walang direct ng epekto sa ating bansa sa kasalukuyan,” Badrina said.

(It is possible that the weather disturbance will move toward the southern part of China and, at present, will not have a direct impact on the Philippines.)

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” remains the prevailing weather system expected to bring rains to parts of the country.

The habagat may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Zambales, Bataan and Palawan.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.