^

Weather

Tropical depression outside PAR not expected to have direct effect — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 25, 2025 | 8:36am
Tropical depression outside PAR not expected to have direct effect â€” PAGASA
A pedestrian uses his bag to shield himself from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is not expected to directly affect the country, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In a weather forecast on Wednesday, June 25, PAGASA said the tropical depression was located 555 kilometers west of Bacnotan, La Union, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph.

It was moving northwestward at 15 kph.

According to weather specialist Obet Badrina, the weather disturbance may head toward the southern part of China.

“Posible po na ang magiging takbo o pagpagdireksyon po ng bagyo ito ay patungo sa may katimugang bahagi ng China at ito po ay walang direct ng epekto sa ating bansa sa kasalukuyan,” Badrina said. 

(It is possible that the weather disturbance will move toward the southern part of China and, at present, will not have a direct impact on the Philippines.)

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” remains the prevailing weather system expected to bring rains to parts of the country.

The habagat may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Zambales, Bataan and Palawan.

The state weather bureau warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

LOW PRESSURE AREA

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPA has &lsquo;medium chance&rsquo; of becoming tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA has ‘medium chance’ of becoming tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The low pressure area currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a medium chance of...
Weather
fbtw
LPA has &lsquo;medium chance&rsquo; of becoming tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA has ‘medium chance’ of becoming tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The low pressure area currently being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a medium chance of...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Tropical depression spotted outside PAR

PAGASA: Tropical depression spotted outside PAR

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
A tropical depression was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, June 23, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

Rains likely to drench Philippines on opening of classes

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the country on Monday, June 16, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
PAGASA said the low pressure area was estimated to be over the coastal waters of Romblon. 
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA says LPA has low chance of developing into cyclone in 24 hours

PAGASA says LPA has low chance of developing into cyclone in 24 hours

By Ian Laqui | June 8, 2025 - 9:48am
The low-pressure area (LPA) near parts of Luzon is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, according...
Weather
fbtw
LPA, habagat to bring rains until Monday &mdash; PAGASA

LPA, habagat to bring rains until Monday — PAGASA

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | June 7, 2025 - 7:59am
A low pressure area and the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over large parts of the country...
Weather
fbtw
Rainy days ahead as LPA, Habagat drench the country

Rainy days ahead as LPA, Habagat drench the country

By Dominique Nicole Flores | June 6, 2025 - 10:02am
The southwest monsoon and low pressure area are expected to bring rainfall across the country on Friday, June 6.
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with