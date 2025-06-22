^

Weather

ITCZ, habagat to bring rain to parts of Mindanao, Luzon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 22, 2025 | 9:42am
People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.
AFP / stringer

MANILA, Philippines — Some areas in Luzon and Mindanao may experience rain on Sunday, June 22, due to two weather systems, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, the Southwest Monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” may affect the western section of Luzon, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may affect southern Mindanao.

Due to the ITCZ, the Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat. 

The habagat may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA.

The state weather bureau warned residents of the affected areas to be prepared for possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

HABAGAT

ITCZ

PAGASA

RAINS

SOUTHWEST MONSOON

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
