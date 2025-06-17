LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression â€” PAGASA

^

LPA near Romblon unlikely to become tropical depression — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 17, 2025 | 9:01am
Motorcycle riders and pedestrians find shelter from the rain under the Kamuning Flyover in Quezon City following a brief sudden downpour on May 9, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said the low pressure area detected near Romblon is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression. 

As of 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, PAGASA said the low pressure area was estimated to be over the coastal waters of Romblon. It is not expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

However, the weather system may still bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, the Bicol Region, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga and Bulacan.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Isabela, Quirino and Aurora may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies. 

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Visayas and Mindanao. 

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

Weather
