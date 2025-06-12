^

Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 9:54am
Habagat to bring rains; LPA likely to develop into tropical depression
Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on Friday, June 6.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some areas across the country may experience rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” the state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

As of 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, the low pressure area (LPA) is estimated to be at 235 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan. 

According to weather specialist Grace Castañeda, there is a high chance that it will develop into a tropical depression.

The LPA may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Bataan and Cagayan.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The habagat may bring monsoon rains to Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro. 

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Metro Manila, La Union, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Palawan and Antique may also expect occasional rains due to the habagat.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the habagat.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

