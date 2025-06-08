PAGASA says LPA has low chance of developing into cyclone in 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) near parts of Luzon is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday, June 8.

According to weather specialist James Villamil, the LPA was estimated to be located 115 kilometers north of Virac, Catanduanes, or 285 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. He added that it has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

However, the state weather bureau did not rule out the possibility that the LPA could develop into a tropical depression in the coming days.

“Sa ngayon, nanatiling maliit yung chance sa nasabing low-pressure area na maging bagyo sa susunod na 24 oras. Pero sa mga susunod na araw, hindi pa rin natin tinatanggal yung posibilidad ng development into a tropical depression,” Villamil said.

(Right now, the chance of that low-pressure area developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours remains low. However, in the coming days, we're not ruling out the possibility of it developing into a tropical depression.)

Due to the presence of the LPA, the Bicol Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, as well as the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as "habagat," may affect the western section of the country, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, the rest of Visayas, the remaining areas of Central Luzon and CALABARZON, as well as the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga, may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

The weather bureau added that the rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also brought by the southwest monsoon.