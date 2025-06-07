LPA, habagat to bring rains until Monday â€” PAGASA

LPA, habagat to bring rains until Monday — PAGASA

Pedestrians and motorists brave the sudden heavy downpour along EDSA in Quezon City on June 7, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over large parts of the country until Monday, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 240 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes. PAGASA said it still has a “medium” chance of developing into a tropical depression.

The weather system is currently bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region, Central and Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Aurora and Quezon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, Ilocos Region, rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon and remaining parts of the Visayas and Mindanao will experience rains due to the southwest monsoon.

Localized thunderstorms are also expected over the rest of Luzon, while light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail across the country.

Rainfall outlook due to LPA

From Saturday to Monday, moderate rains of 50 to 100 millimeters are forecast over Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Northern Samar. Eastern Samar is also expected to receive similar rainfall amounts on Saturday

PAGASA warned of localized flooding in low-lying or urbanized areas, and possible landslides in moderately to highly susceptible zones.

Rainfall outlook due to southwest monsoon

The southwest monsoon will bring 100 to 200 millimeters of rain over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro on Sunday and Monday.

Lighter but still significant rains ranging from 50 to 100 millimeters are expected today over Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Zamboanga del Norte.

By Sunday and Monday, rains will extend to Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Romblon, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Zamboanga del Norte.