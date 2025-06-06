Rainy days ahead as LPA, Habagat drench the country

Pedestrians with their umbrellas cross the Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City under light rain on May 29, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area is expected to bring rain to the Bicol Region and parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Friday, June 6, while the southwest monsoon is forecast to cause scattered showers elsewhere in the country.

State weather bureau PAGASA spotted the low-pressure area (LPA) 945 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas at 3 a.m. today. It is expected to move closer to the region throughout the day.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA reported that the LPA is forecast to bring moderate to at times heavy rainfall over the Bicol Region and the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao, which may lead to flash floods and landslides.

It added that the southwest monsoon, locally known as Habagat, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to:

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Negros Island Region

Zamboanga Peninsula

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

SOCCSKARGEN

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Habagat, a seasonal wind pattern that brings warm and moist air, is associated with the onset of the rainy season, officially declared on May 30.

The state weather bureau projects rainfall levels between 50 and 100 millimeters in Palawan and Antique on Friday due to the LPA, which may cause localized flooding in low-lying and urbanized zones.

Light to moderate winds and seas will prevail nationwide, with wave heights of 0.6 to 1.5 meters along the eastern coasts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

PAGASA advised the public to always bring an umbrella, as heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected due to the combined effect of the LPA and southwest monsoon.

Potential tropical depression

PAGASA PAGASA has located a low pressure area 990 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas as of 2 a.m. on Friday, June 6. It has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression.

According to PAGASA, the LPA may make landfall in Bicol or Eastern Visayas over the weekend and could intensify into a tropical depression.

This would trigger the issuance of wind signals along the country’s eastern seaboard and may lead to travel suspensions.

The agency noted, however, that the forecast remains uncertain and may shift in the coming days.

If the LPA develops into a tropical depression, it will be locally called “Auring.”