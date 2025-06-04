June 4: â€˜Habagatâ€™ to affect Luzon; ITCZ to bring rains in Mindanao

June 4: ‘Habagat’ to affect Luzon; ITCZ to bring rains in Mindanao

Metro Manila covered in dark and cloudy skies on March 29, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring cloudy skies and rains across the Philippines on Wednesday, June 4, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” may bring rains in some parts of Luzon, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may bring rains in Southern Mindanao.

Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Zambales, Bataan and Palawan may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the habagat.

The ITCZ may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, BARMM, Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Heat index. Due to the inception of the rainy season, PAGASA said that it will suspend issuing heat index bulletins.

The resumption of the daily heat index will take effect on March 1, 2026, according to the state weather bureau’s Facebook post on Tuesday, June 3.

