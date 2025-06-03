^

Weather

Monsoon to drench Luzon areas on June 3

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 9:47am
Monsoon to drench Luzon areas on June 3
Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac and Pampanga may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The habagat may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country. 

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. 

On Monday, June 2, PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season due to the habagat.

However, the country may still experience periods of reduced or no rainfall, which the state weather bureau calls “monsoon breaks.”

HABAGAT

PAGASA

RAINS

SOUTHWEST MONSOON

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'

PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA officially declared the onset of the rainy season on Monday, June 2.
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'

PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA officially declared the onset of the rainy season on Monday, June 2.
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'

PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA officially declared the onset of the rainy season on Monday, June 2.
Weather
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains to some parts of Luzon &mdash; PAGASA

Habagat to bring rains to some parts of Luzon — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Some parts of Luzon may expect rains due to the southwest monsoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
May 27: Scorching temperatures forecast in 26 areas; Dagupan could reach 45&deg;C

May 27: Scorching temperatures forecast in 26 areas; Dagupan could reach 45°C

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
Twenty-six areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Tuesday, May 27, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: 25 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index on May 26

PAGASA: 25 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on May 26

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
Twenty-five areas across the Philippines may expect extreme heat on Monday, May 26, the state weather bureau PAGASA said...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25

PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25

By Ian Laqui | 9 days ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
May 22: Two areas may hit 46&deg;C &mdash; PAGASA

May 22: Two areas may hit 46°C — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 12 days ago
PAGASA said Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri in Cagayan are under the “danger” classification, as both may...
Weather
fbtw
Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46&deg;C expected

Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46°C expected

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
Heat indices in Cagayan, Ilocos, Nueva Ecija and Pangasinan are expected to hit “danger” level, says state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with