Monsoon to drench Luzon areas on June 3

Motorists drive through rain puddles while motorcycle riders seek shelter under flyovers and pedestrian overpass following a sudden downpour in the middle of a sunny weather along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on April 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said the Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac and Pampanga may expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

The habagat may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

The state weather bureau also warned residents of these areas of flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Sarangani, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

On Monday, June 2, PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season due to the habagat.

However, the country may still experience periods of reduced or no rainfall, which the state weather bureau calls “monsoon breaks.”