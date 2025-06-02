^

Weather

PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 6:45pm
PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'
In this file photo, people brave the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA officially declared the onset of the rainy season on Monday, June 2.

Citing its latest weather analysis and rainfall data from selected weather stations, PAGASA said that scattered to widespread rainfall has been observed in the past five days due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat.”

This signifies the start of the rainy season across the western portions of Luzon and the Visayas.

While rains are expected this season, there may still be periods of reduced or no rainfall, PAGASA explained These intermittent dry spells, called "monsoon breaks," can last for several days or even weeks within the rainy season.

'Habagat' to affect most of Luzon

In its 4 p.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said that the habagat may bring rains to most parts of Luzon.

Due to the habagat, Zambales and Bataan may experience monsoon rains. PAGASA warned residents in these areas about possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and Batanes may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the habagat. The weather system may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to other areas of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the Visayas and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

 

HABAGAT

PAGASA

SOUTHWEST MONSOON

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46&deg;C expected

Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46°C expected

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
Heat indices in Cagayan, Ilocos, Nueva Ecija and Pangasinan are expected to hit “danger” level, says state weather...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
May 27: Scorching temperatures forecast in 26 areas; Dagupan could reach 45&deg;C

May 27: Scorching temperatures forecast in 26 areas; Dagupan could reach 45°C

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
Twenty-six areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Tuesday, May 27, the state weather...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: 25 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index on May 26

PAGASA: 25 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on May 26

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
Twenty-five areas across the Philippines may expect extreme heat on Monday, May 26, the state weather bureau PAGASA said...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25

PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
May 22: Two areas may hit 46&deg;C &mdash; PAGASA

May 22: Two areas may hit 46°C — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
PAGASA said Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri in Cagayan are under the “danger” classification, as both may...
Weather
fbtw
May 18: Mindanao affected by ITCZ; easterlies prevail over rest of Philippines

May 18: Mindanao affected by ITCZ; easterlies prevail over rest of Philippines

By Rosette Adel | May 18, 2025 - 9:20am
The state weather bureau PAGASA reported that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao, while easterlies...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with