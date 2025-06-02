PAGASA declares start of rainy season due to 'habagat'

In this file photo, people brave the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA, Quezon City on July 22, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA officially declared the onset of the rainy season on Monday, June 2.

Citing its latest weather analysis and rainfall data from selected weather stations, PAGASA said that scattered to widespread rainfall has been observed in the past five days due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat.”

This signifies the start of the rainy season across the western portions of Luzon and the Visayas.

While rains are expected this season, there may still be periods of reduced or no rainfall, PAGASA explained These intermittent dry spells, called "monsoon breaks," can last for several days or even weeks within the rainy season.

'Habagat' to affect most of Luzon

In its 4 p.m. weather forecast, PAGASA said that the habagat may bring rains to most parts of Luzon.

Due to the habagat, Zambales and Bataan may experience monsoon rains. PAGASA warned residents in these areas about possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and Batanes may expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the habagat. The weather system may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to other areas of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the Visayas and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.