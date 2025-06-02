June 2: 33 under danger-level heat index

E-bikes, e-trikes, tricycles and pedicabs are seen passing by along Recto Avenue in Manila on April 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-three areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Monday, June 2, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Despite rains expected in some parts of Luzon due to the Southwest Monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C) to 46°C.

ISU, Echague in Isabela may expect temperatures of up to 46°C.

The following are the other areas under the “danger” heat index:

Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte: 42°C

Calapan, Oriental Mindoro: 42°C

Calayan, Cagayan: 42°C

CBSUA-PB, Camarines Sur: 42°C

Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C

Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 42°C

Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur: 42°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C

Legazpi, Albay: 42°C

Maasin, Southern Leyte: 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C

Siquijor, Siquijor: 42°C

Virac, Catanduanes: 42°C

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur: 42°C

Aparri, Cagayan: 43°C

Baler, Aurora: 43°C

Borongan, Eastern Samar: 43°C

Casiguran, Aurora: 43°C

Catarman, Northern Samar: 43°C

Catbalogan, Western Samar: 43°C

Coron, Palawan: 43°C

Juban, Sorsogon: 43°C

Mambusao, Capiz: 43°C

Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C

Tacloban City, Leyte: 43°C

Alabat, Quezon: 44°C

Daet, Camarines Norte: 44°C

Infanta, Quezon: 44°C

Masbate City, Masbate: 44°C

Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Sur: 45°C

Tuguegarao, Cagayan: 45°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, the state weather bureau advised residents in high-temperature areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and limit direct sun exposure during the hottest hours of the afternoon.