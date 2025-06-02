^

Weather

June 2: 33 under danger-level heat index

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 9:39am
June 2: 33 under danger-level heat index
E-bikes, e-trikes, tricycles and pedicabs are seen passing by along Recto Avenue in Manila on April 13, 2024.
Ryan Baldemor / The STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty-three areas across the Philippines are expected to experience extreme heat on Monday, June 2, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Despite rains expected in some parts of Luzon due to the Southwest Monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast heat index values ranging from 42°Celsius (°C)  to 46°C.

RELATED: PAGASA: Monsoon rains to prevail

ISU, Echague in Isabela may expect temperatures of up to 46°C.

The following are the other areas under the “danger” heat index:

  • Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte: 42°C
  • Calapan, Oriental Mindoro: 42°C
  • Calayan, Cagayan: 42°C
  • CBSUA-PB, Camarines Sur: 42°C
  • Cuyo, Palawan: 42°C
  • Dumangas, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 42°C
  • Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur: 42°C
  • Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42°C
  • Legazpi, Albay: 42°C
  • Maasin, Southern Leyte: 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 42°C
  • Siquijor, Siquijor: 42°C
  • Virac, Catanduanes: 42°C
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur: 42°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan: 43°C
  • Baler, Aurora: 43°C
  • Borongan, Eastern Samar: 43°C
  • Casiguran, Aurora: 43°C
  • Catarman, Northern Samar: 43°C
  • Catbalogan, Western Samar: 43°C
  • Coron, Palawan: 43°C
  • Juban, Sorsogon: 43°C
  • Mambusao, Capiz: 43°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz: 43°C
  • Tacloban City, Leyte: 43°C
  • Alabat, Quezon: 44°C
  • Daet, Camarines Norte: 44°C
  • Infanta, Quezon: 44°C
  • Masbate City, Masbate: 44°C
  • Dipolog, Zamboanga Del Sur: 45°C
  • Tuguegarao, Cagayan: 45°C

Other parts of the country fall under the “extreme caution” category, with heat indices ranging from 33°C to 41°C, while some areas are under the “caution” level, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

To prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, the state weather bureau advised residents in high-temperature areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and limit direct sun exposure during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

HEAT INDEX

PAGASA

WEATHER

WEATHER REPORT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46&deg;C expected

Dangerous heat warning hoisted in 26 areas, up to 46°C expected

By Ian Laqui | 13 days ago
Heat indices in Cagayan, Ilocos, Nueva Ecija and Pangasinan are expected to hit “danger” level, says state weather...
Weather
fbtw
May 22: Two areas may hit 46&deg;C &mdash; PAGASA

May 22: Two areas may hit 46°C — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
PAGASA said Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri in Cagayan are under the “danger” classification, as both may...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: 25 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index on May 26

PAGASA: 25 areas under ‘danger’ heat index on May 26

By Ian Laqui | 7 days ago
Twenty-five areas across the Philippines may expect extreme heat on Monday, May 26, the state weather bureau PAGASA said...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25

PAGASA: Scorching heat expected in 19 areas on May 25

By Ian Laqui | 8 days ago
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
May 18: Mindanao affected by ITCZ; easterlies prevail over rest of Philippines

May 18: Mindanao affected by ITCZ; easterlies prevail over rest of Philippines

By Rosette Adel | May 18, 2025 - 9:20am
The state weather bureau PAGASA reported that the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao, while easterlies...
Weather
fbtw
May 15 heat alert: 23 areas at &lsquo;danger&rsquo; level &mdash; PAGASA

May 15 heat alert: 23 areas at ‘danger’ level — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | May 15, 2025 - 9:47am
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
May 14: 22 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat index &mdash; PAGASA

May 14: 22 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | May 14, 2025 - 9:27am
In its latest heat index bulletin, PAGASA placed several areas under the “danger” classification, with forecast...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with