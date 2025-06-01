Habagat to bring rains to some parts of Luzon â€” PAGASA

Habagat to bring rains to some parts of Luzon — PAGASA

Motorists and commuters endure the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on Aug. 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Some parts of Luzon may experience rains due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Sunday, June 1, PAGASA said that Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales and Bataan may expect monsoon rains due to the habagat.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The habagat may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Visayas and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

On May 30, PAGASA declared the start of the habagat season in the Philippines.