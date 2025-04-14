^

April 14: 2 weather systems may bring rain, cloudy skies

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 8:50am
Cloudy weather covers the skies of Quezon City on Jan. 22, 2024.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers may be expected across the Philippines due to two weather systems, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Monday, April 14, PAGASA said a frontal system may affect extreme northern Luzon, while easterlies could influence weather conditions in the rest of the country.

Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao may experience cloudy skies and rain due to the frontal system.

A frontal system refers to the boundary where contrasting air masses meet and interact, often resulting in cloud formation and rainfall.

PAGASA warned residents in affected areas to remain alert for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

PAGASA also warned residents in these areas of the potential for flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

The easterlies may likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

