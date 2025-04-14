^

Pasay City, 24 other areas face 'danger' heat index levels on Holy Monday

Philstar.com
April 14, 2025 | 8:34am
Pasay City, 24 other areas face 'danger' heat index levels on Holy Monday
The sunset exudes a golden glow as seen from The Philippine STAR office in Sucat, Parañaque on February 19, 2025.
Anthony Abad / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Pasay City and at least 24 other areas across the Philippines could experience dangerous heat index levels on Holy Monday, April 14, according to a forecast by the state weather bureau PAGASA.

According to PAGASA's five-day computed and two-day forecast released on April 13, Pasay City could face a scorching 44°Celsius heat index, one of the highest among other areas in the country. 

The heat index, which measures how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with air temperature, enters the "danger" category when readings reach between 42°C and 51°C.

PAGASA has warned that heat cramps and exhaustion may occur in areas experiencing a "danger" heat index, and that prolonged exposure could lead to a higher risk of heat stroke. 

The full list of areas that PAGASA says could face a "danger" heat index level on Monday are the following: 

National Capital Region

  • NAIA Pasay City (44°C)

Region I (Ilocos Region)

  • Dagupan City, Pangasinan (43°C)

Region II (Cagayan Valley)

  • Tugueguerao City, Cagayan (43°C)
  • ISU Echague, Isabela (44°C)

Region III (Central Luzon)

  • Baler, Aurora (42°C)
  • Iba, Zambales (42°C)
  • CLSU Muñoz, Nueva Ecija (42°C)
  • Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City (43°C)
  • San Ildefonso, Bulacan (43°C)
  • TAU Camiling, Tarlac (42°C)
  • Hacienda Luisita, Tarlac (42°C)

Region IV-A (CALABARZON)

  • Sangley Point, Cavite City, Cavite (44°C)
  • Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas (43°C)

Region IV-B (MIMAROPA) 

  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (43°C)
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (42°C)
  • Cuyo, Palawan (42°C)

Region V (Bicol)

  • Virac (Synop), Catanduanes (42°C)

Region VI (Western Visayas)

  • Iloilo City (42°C)
  • Dumangas, Iloilo (43°C)

Negros Island Region

  • La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental (43°C)

Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) 

  • Catarman, Northern Samar (42°C)

Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula)

  • Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte (43°C)
  • Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur (42°C)

Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) 

  • General Santos City, South Cotabato (42°C)

Region XIII (Caraga)

  • Butuan City, Agusan Del Norte (42°C)

HEAT

PAGASA

WEATHER
